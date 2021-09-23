https://www.theblaze.com/news/jan6-committe-subpoena-bannon-meadows

The House select committee tasked with investigating the Jan. 6 rioting at the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to former aides to former President Donald Trump.

The subpoenas were issued Thursday to Mark Meadows, former White House chief of staff, Steve Bannon, former Trump advisor, Dan Scavino, a former communications director, and Kashyap Patel, former Defense Department official.

“The Committee is investigating the facts, circumstances, and causes of the January 6th attack and issues relating to the peaceful transfer of power, to identify and evaluate lessons learned and to recommend corrective laws, policies, procedures rules, or regulations,” said committee chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) in the statement.

Critics of the former president and his allies allege that Trump knew about the plan to attack the Congress and that he helped organize the leaders of the protest that turned to violence. They accuse Trump of encouraging his followers to interrupt the confirmation of the official results of the 2020 presidential election.

The committee is seeking documents related to the rioting and also the testimony of the four individuals named.

In August, House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) threatened big tech companies against complying with the request from the committee to preserve documents relating to the Jan. 6 attack.

“If these companies comply with the Democrat order to turn over private information, they are in violation of federal law and subject to losing their ability to operate in the United States,” said McCarthy at the time.

He added that the companies would be held “fully accountable under the law” by Republicans if they are able to obtain a majority in the House of Representatives in the upcoming midterm elections.

The subpoenas instruct Meadows and Scavino to appear on Oct. 15, while Patel and Bannon are instructed to appear on Oct. 16.

