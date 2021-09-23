https://thehill.com/policy/national-security/573743-jan-6-panel-subpoenas-four-ex-trump-aides-bannon-meadows

The special committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol on Thursday sent subpoenas to four former advisers to former President TrumpDonald TrumpUkraine’s president compares UN to ‘a retired superhero’ Collins to endorse LePage in Maine governor comeback bid Heller won’t say if Biden won election MORE, including chief of staff Mark Meadows Mark MeadowsGraham found Trump election fraud arguments suitable for ‘third grade’: Woodward book Allies see rising prospect of Trump 2024 White House bid The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – US prepares vaccine booster plan MORE and strategist Steve Bannon Stephen (Steve) Kevin BannonHouse panel probing Jan. 6 attack seeks Trump records Has Trump beaten the system? Trump discussed pardoning Ghislaine Maxwell: book MORE.

The letters were also sent to Dan Scavino, Trump’s deputy chief of staff for communications, and Kashyap Patel, the chief of staff to then-acting Secretary of Defense Chrishoper Miller and a former House staffer.

All four have all been asked to appear for a deposition in mid-October.

The committee letters suggest that the four top Trump aides were involved in the effort to overturn the 2020 election and activities related to Jan. 6.

“You have been identified as present at the Willard Hotel on Jan. 5, 2021 during an effort to persuade members of Congress to block the certification of the Election the next day, and in relation to other activities on Jan. 6,” the committee wrote in the letter to Bannon.

“You are also described as communicating with then-President Trump on Dec. 30, 2020, and potentially other occasions, urging him to plan for and focus his efforts on Jan. 6. Moreover you are quoted as saying, on Jan. 5, 2021, that ‘[a]ll hell is going to break loose tomorrow.’”

The requests show the committee is already capitalizing on a trove of documents it requested in August, with the committee writing that Meadows was involved a campaign to get Justice Department and state election officials to kick off investigations into election fraud in key states for Trump “even after such allegations had been dismissed by state and federal courts.”

“According to documents provided by the Department of Justice, while you were the President’s Chief of Staff you directly communicated with the highest officials at the Department of Justice requesting investigation into election fraud matters in several states,” the committee wrote.

“It has been reported that you were engaged in multiple elements of the planning and preparation efforts to contest the presidential election and delay the counting of electoral votes.”

For Scavino, the committee points to a number of tweets from Trump’s former communications lead, including those referring to the rally, while asking him to turn over any video recordings of Trump’s message to supporters on Jan. 6 telling them to “go home” and adding, “We love you. You’re very special.”

“Your public twitter account makes clear that you were tweeting messages from the White House on Jan. 6, 2021. And prior to Jan. 6, 2021, you promoted, through your twitter messaging, the Jan. 6 March for Trump, which encouraged people to ‘be a part of history,” the letter states.

“It also appears that you were with or in the vicinity of President Trump on Jan. 6 and are a witness regarding his activity that day,” they wrote, noting Scavino’s decade of work alongside Trump, suggesting “knowledge concerning communications involving the 2020 election” and the subsequent rallies. .

Earlier Thursday, a key member of the Jan. 6 panel, House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffHouse passes bill to compensate ‘Havana syndrome’ victims House Democrats unveil legislation to curtail presidential power Overnight Hillicon Valley — Hacking goes global MORE (D-Calif.), warned that those who refuse to cooperate in the probe could face charges of criminal contempt.

“Certainly there will be some who will not be cooperating with us,” Schiff said, “and I’m not referring to the current administration, but members of the past administration. We have to anticipate that.”

Updated at 8:05 p.m.

