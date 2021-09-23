https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/09/23/joe-scarborough-feels-your-pain-when-it-comes-to-wearing-a-mask-but-understands-why-its-so-important-even-though-hes-not-wearing-one-video/

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough is sick and tired of reading about COVID19 cases. We should be past this! And we could be, if only we’d all just do the right thing and wear masks:

First of all:

Why don’t you believe in science, Joe?

And counting!

But aside from dishonestly suggesting that COVID19 is a virus that can be completely eradicated, why doesn’t Joe Scarborough shut his mouth and put his money there? And then put a mask on top of that?

What’s the deal, Joe?

They’re elitist hypocrites, is what they are.

