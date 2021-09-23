https://townhall.com/columnists/larryoconnor/2021/09/22/how-bidens-craven-politics-doomed-his-vaccination-plan-n2596302

When he was running for president in 2020, Joe Biden promised he had a plan to end the Covid-19 pandemic that had crippled the American economy and withered the mood of the nation.

“I’m not going to shut down the country. I’m not going to shut down the economy. I’m going to shut down the virus,” Biden tweeted just days before election day in 2020. Of course, he had no plan at that time that was in any way different than President Trump’s plan. But political journalists and late-night comics (the former usually much funnier than the latter) swooned with delight when Papa Joe said he’d take charge and fix the country’s boo-boo.

It wasn’t until a few weeks later when he was presented a miraculous gift from his predecessor: The Covid-19 vaccines.

Suddenly, we could all actually see an end to this pandemic. Soon, we’d see the combination of vaccinated Americans (especially the elderly and most vulnerable among us) along with millions who would have acquired natural immunity after contracting the virus and joining the 99% of their fellow Americans under the age of 65 who survived the infection.

If everything went according to plan and schedule, by the middle of 2020, America would have reached that magical threshold of herd immunity. And, even more miraculously, this could be seen and embraced as a bipartisan, non-political achievement. The vaccine was engineered through the incredible leadership of the Trump administration, and Biden would be able to enjoy the benefits of Trump’s great work.

All Joe had to do was implement the vaccine protocols and distribution plans he inherited, and we’d all be sitting pretty.

Instead, he did what he’s always done throughout his long political career: He let his craven political instincts take over.

How many choose not to get vaccinated because team Biden politicized them from day one? — Larry O’Connor (@LarryOConnor) September 22, 2021

From day one, Biden trashed the Trump vaccine regime. He claimed he inherited a mess with no real distribution plan. He claimed his goal was to deliver 1 million shots per day for the first 100 days (the exact pace Trump was on January 19th, the day before Biden took over).

He refused to give even a modicum of credit to Trump and his vision to see this vaccine through. No kind or supportive word could be uttered in relation to Trump and his handling of the vaccine. Biden and his arrogant team pretended as though they’d walked into a mess, and any positive development that might come of the Covid vaccine would be due to Joe Biden’s visionary and courageous leadership.

The vaccine rollout, we were told, would be the first major triumph of the Biden presidency. It was almost as though if Biden only accomplished this one task (the rollout of the covid vaccine), his presidency would already be a success. Hell, they were going to build statues of Biden over this vaccine.

After the first 100 and 200 million shots, Biden started doing victory laps. He refused to acknowledge the work of the Trump administration, and he continued to pretend as though he single-handedly rescued our nation, and if it weren’t for him in charge, none of this would have happened. He planned a huge 4th of July celebration when we’d celebrate our “independence from the virus” rather than our freedoms and liberties wrestled away from a tyrannical old fool back in 1776.

This was when things started to change. This was when we started to see vaccine resistance.

We’ve been told that the biggest group exhibiting resistance to the vaccine are Americans in “red states” who are white, Evangelical Christians. Now, we also know that many black Americans have refused the vaccine as well, and that’s probably due to Joy Reid’s and Kamala Harris’ lies about how the shot can’t be trusted if it came from Trump, but let’s set that aside for a moment.

Let’s stipulate that there are a significant number of Americans who would probably fit the demographic of a typical Trump voter. Is it really all that surprising given Biden’s craven politicization of this medical procedure?

Biden and the American Left have injected politics into everything in our lives, including basic medical and health issues. Biden set up the narrative that the more people who get vaccinated, the more triumphant he would be.

If you got the shot, Biden got another point on the scoreboard. You getting the shot made Biden a success.

Isn’t it obvious and strangely logical that refusing to get the shot would then end up hurting Biden? If one looks at everything in one’s life through the lens of the partisan political scoreboard, wouldn’t it go to reason that if one could hurt Biden by not getting vaccinated, one might do just that? Especially if one lives in a remote area, is not in one of the dangerous age groups, and doesn’t have a pre-existing condition?

Now, let me be clear, I don’t celebrate this thought process or agree with it at all. I got vaccinated, and my family got vaccinated. It’s what my doctor said would be best for us. Presidential politics didn’t factor into my decision. But is it that outrageous to think this might be exactly what’s been at play here?

Add to this dynamic the fact that Biden’s plan to try to convince Americans to get the shot they didn’t want to get was to trot Fauci out to yell at them.

Fauci. The guy who either lied about masks or was flat-out wrong.

Fauci. The guy who either lied about the Wuhan lab or was flat-out wrong.

Fauci. The guy who either lied about kids in classrooms or was flat-out wrong.

Fauci. The guy who either lied about six feet social distancing or was flat-out wrong.

Fauci. The guy who either lied about disinfecting surfaces or was flat-out wrong.

You get the picture… Fauci and his team have either lied or have been flat-out wrong about so many aspects of this pandemic that he has lost all credibility on the virus and the vaccine. Trotting him out every day to lecture the unvaccinated has the exact opposite effect.

The entire left-wing team has made Covid and the vaccine a political issue. Is it that shocking that Americans who are already disinclined to believe habitual obfuscators like Biden and Fauci might choose to go without the vaccine if they know that getting the shot would be seen as a victory for these craven political animals?

It isn’t pretty, nor should it be celebrated, but it should be understood.

