https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2021/09/23/maricopa-county-2020-election-audit-will-be-presented-to-arizona-senate-friday-n1480963

The Arizona Senate will be getting a preview of Maricopa County election audit results on Friday, according to a press release from the Arizona State Senate.

The Trump campaign sued Arizona election officials last year, alleging irregularities in Maricopa County, which Donald Trump won in 2016. According to state-certified results, Biden barely won the state by a 10,457-vote margin. Even liberal networks CNN and MSNBC believed that Trump was on track to win the state. The Arizona Senate leadership announced in April that it had hired a team of independent auditors to complete a “comprehensive, full forensic audit of the 2020 election in Maricopa County, including a hand recount of all ballots.” The team, led by Cyber Ninjas, Inc., included Wake Technology Services, Inc., CyFIR, LLC, and Digital Discovery. The highly controversial audit was completed in June, and the findings were expected to be presented by Labor Day but were delayed. In May, “significant discrepancies” were reported.

Related: Trump Still Rising

Arizona Secretary of State Ken Bennett, the Senate liaison for the audit, said the report is being “vetted” before the presentation.

Ken Bennett Provides a Table of Contents for the AZ Audit Report Presentation on Friday Senate audit liaison Ken Bennett joined John Fredericks to offer a breakdown of Friday’s audit report reveal. #AzAuditRelease pic.twitter.com/j4nhz8yKlz — Silent Majority (@PatrioticCougar) September 22, 2021

Did Joe Biden legitimately win Arizona or did Trump? We’ll soon know what the audit found. No matter what the results are, sparks will fly.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

