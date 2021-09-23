http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/zJehm_9KcA8/

Mark Levin’s bestseller book, “American Marxism,” has sold one million copies in its first ten weeks of sale, according to Threshold Editions, a division of Simon & Schuster.

Threshold Editions announced on Thursday that Levin’s #1 blockbuster bestseller, American Marxism, has sold one million copies across all formats — print books, ebooks, and e-audiobooks — in only ten weeks of being on sale.

“There’s a massive movement that’s all but ignored galvanizing against the tyranny swirling around us,” Levin told Breitbart News. “Americans love their country, unlike the ruling class and their surrogates, and they’re fed up. There will be push back. It’s already here and growing.”

Additionally, the October 3, 2021 New York Times bestseller list marks the book’s 10th week at #1. “American Marxism” also debuted at #1 on Publishers Weekly, The Wall Street Journal, and USA Today bestseller lists, where it still remains in the top 10, Threshold added.

“We applaud Mark Levin for his compelling scholarship and work,” Threshold deputy publisher Jennifer Long said. “Bookscan reports American Marxism is currently the top-selling nonfiction book of 2021, and we anticipate it staying high on bestseller lists through the rest of the year.”

Threshold also noted that all nine of Levin’s books have been New York Times bestsellers, adding that the nationally syndicated radio host has authored seven consecutive #1 New York Times bestsellers:

Liberty and Tyranny, Ameritopia, The Liberty Amendments, Plunder and Deceit, Rediscovering Americanism, Unfreedom of the Press, and now, American Marxism.

In American Marxism, Levin explains how the core elements of Marxist ideology are now pervasive in American society and culture — from our schools, the press, and corporations, to Hollywood, the Democratic Party, and the Biden presidency — and how it is often cloaked in deceptive labels like “progressivism” and “social activism,” according to the book’s description on Amazon.

With his characteristic keen analysis, the description adds:

Levin digs into the psychology and tactics of these movements, the widespread brainwashing of students, the anti-American purposes of Critical Race Theory and the Green New Deal, and the escalation of repression and censorship to silence opposing voices and enforce conformity.

In addition to exposing “many of the institutions, intellectuals, scholars, and activists who are leading this revolution,” Levin also provides readers with some answers and ideas on how best to confront them.

