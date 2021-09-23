https://thelibertydaily.com/mark-meadows-steve-bannon-among-first-people-subpoenaed-by-january-6-committee/

The insurrection that never happened continues to yield Kabuki Theater from the January 6 Committee. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s false narrative team has issued their first set of subpoenas, and the names on the list are noteworthy.

Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and former Senior Strategist Steve Bannon highlighted the recipients of the first batch of subpoena letters sent out. The letters were also sent to Dan Scavino, Trump’s deputy chief of staff for communications, and Kashyap Patel, chief of staff to then-acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller.

All four have all been asked to appear for a deposition in mid-October.

According to Daily Mail:

‘While serving as White House Chief of Staff, Mark Meadows reportedly communicated with officials at the state level and in the Department of Justice as part of an effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election or prevent the election’s certification,’ according to a committee release. It also cited press reports of organizers of the Jan. 6 ‘Stop the Steal’ rally which preceded the riot. ‘We understand that in the weeks after the November 2020 election, you contacted several state officials to encourage investigation of allegations of election fraud, even after such allegations had been dismissed by state and federal courts, and after the Electoral College had met and voted on December 14, 2020,’ according to the subpoena letter. ‘Moreover, at least one press report indicates you were in communication with organizers of the January 6 rally, including Amy Kremer of Women for America First. Accordingly, the Select Committee seeks both documents and your deposition testimony regarding these and other matters that are within the scope of the Select Committee’s inquiry.’ The committee has already sent out sweeping document requests to the National Archives as well as other government agencies seeking information on a host of former officials. Its aides have been poring over government documents and those sought from social media companies. The letter to Bannon identifies him as having been present at the Willard Hotel on Jan. 5th, 2021 – and cites Bob Woodward and Robert Costa’s new book, Peril. ‘You have been identified as present at the Willard Hotel on January 5, 2021, during an effort to persuade Members of Congress to block the certification of the election the next day, and in relation to other activities on January 6,’ it says. ‘You are also described as communicating with then-President Trump on Dec. 30, 2020, and potentially other occasions, urging him to plan for and focus his efforts on Jan. 6.’ it says. It also quotes Bannon saying on Jan. 5th that ‘all hell is going to break loose tomorrow.’ The committee notes that Scavino, Trump’s former golf caddy who rose to become a close aide who managed Trump’s Twitter account, was with Trump during key moments.

As we covered earlier, videos from January 6th demonstrate how ludicrous the entire commission’s existence really is. The timing of the subpoenas almost certainly coincides with the release of the videos as Pelosi attempts to change the narrative.

Prosecutors didn’t want this Jan 6 footage to come out. Now it was 1.5 million views. Why is that? pic.twitter.com/n0MQICC0HL — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 23, 2021

