https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/573621-mary-trump-calls-donald-trump-jr-her-stupidest-relative

Mary TrumpMary TrumpThe Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Alibaba – House Democrats plagued by Biden agenda troubles Trump sues NYT, Mary Trump over story on tax history Mary Trump blasts uncle’s plans to provide commentary on boxing match on 9/11 anniversary: ‘Disgraceful’ MORE is ripping Donald Trump Jr. in a new interview, just the latest example of her insulting another member of her famous family.

Appearing on this week’s episode of the “UnPresidented” podcast, Mary Trump, a psychologist who has written a book critical of former President TrumpDonald TrumpUkraine’s president compares UN to ‘a retired superhero’ Collins to endorse LePage in Maine governor comeback bid Heller won’t say if Biden won election MORE, referred to her cousin Donald Trump Jr. as “weak” and “the stupidest one” in her family.

“Donnie is a deeply unintelligent person. I’ve been asked this, who’s the stupidest one, and it’s him,” Mary Trump said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He has no core. He has no ideology,” she added, before saying her cousin has an ability to “out-racism anybody, he’ll out-misogyny anybody, he’ll shoot as many innocent animals as possible to get whatever passes for affection in my family.”

Mary Trump, 56, has repeatedly hurled insults at the former president and his children. She is being sued by the former president, who is her uncle, along with The New York Times, for approximately $100 million for a 2018 article the paper ran after she allegedly obtained his tax records.

Earlier this year, she said neither Donald Trump Jr. nor Ivanka Trump Ivanka TrumpTrump Tower debt added to watch list as vacancies rise House panel tees up Trump executive privilege fight in Jan. 6 probe Mary Trump doesn’t see her cousins connecting with GOP MORE have the charisma to win a presidential race. She has also called her cousins entitled and described Donald Trump Jr.’s brother Eric Trump Eric TrumpEric Trump lawyer in New York attorney general’s fraud case quits Eric Trump to speak at conference led by prominent anti-vaxxers Trump Tower debt added to watch list as vacancies rise MORE as a “moron.”

Former President Trump, who is mulling another run for the White House in 2024 and continues to have a firm grip on much of the GOP, called Mary Trump’s book “stupid” and “vicious” last year.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

