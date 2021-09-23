https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/children-shot-chicago-year-died-covid-nationwide/

A new comparison that was made by Fox News draws a shocking parallel between gun violence committed against children in the Democrat-haven of Chicago and the total number of children – nationwide – who have passed away from Covid-19.

According to the most recent data from the Chicago Police Department and the CDC, the number of children that have been shot this year in the Windy City (302) is much higher than children who have been killed by the virus NATIONWIDE since the beginning of the pandemic (214).

According to Fox: “More children have been fatally shot (42) in Chicago alone than have died of COVID-19 in the entire state of Illinois.”

These are tragic numbers, on both sides – It’s truly a heartbreaking shame for these innocent children and their loved ones.

This is an amazing statistic. pic.twitter.com/3i4I0NQmCM — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 23, 2021

Keep in mind, we are just 2/3 of the way through 2021. By the end of the year, the shootings could easily be double the number of Covid deaths.

Where are the radical “safety-at-all-costs, save just one life” Democrats who are in charge of the city and have been imposing brutal lockdowns in the name of public health? Clearly, criminals are a greater scourge that has affected more children in a life-threatening way than covid has.

No surprise, they are nowhere to be found. They have predictably been dead silent on the issue as the majority of the establishment media dutifully do their jobs, and sweep it under the rug for them.

The left doesn’t care about children, just look at how they champion the death of millions of innocent lives by abortion. They only pretend to care about children when it’s convenient and serves their purposes, Covid mandates have always been about seizing more power.

It’s no secret that children are the least vulnerable of anyone to the effects of the China-virus, yet their schools have been closed for over a year because the sCieNcE says so.

Now that schools and facilities are reopening, children are being forced to strap a dirty mask on at all times by crazed leftists that are enforcing the dystopian mandates. In one incident, one of these psychopaths forces the mask over a screaming toddler’s face at a daycare in New York.

The horrific incident is nothing less than child abuse.

These mask mandates for children don’t follow any science or any data. They are just a blind power grab. If the Democrats truly cared about protecting innocent lives, they wouldn’t ignore hundreds of children being shot on the streets of Barak Obama’s Chicago.

