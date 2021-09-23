http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/5E1sGSwSquI/

MULTIPLE casualties were reported after a gunman allegedly entered a US Army building in Fort Meade, a spokesperson tells The Sun.

Officials with the Fort Meade division responded to the shooting at 2234 Huber Road in Fort Meade, Maryland, on Thursday morning.

1 The shooting reportedly took place at the 2234 building in Fort Meade, Maryland Credit: AP:Associated Press

The number of “casualties” was unknown; however, the gunman has reportedly been detained.

Multiple people were reportedly transported to the hospital for treatment.

The status of the victims and their identities were not immediately known.

The Fort Meade Police Services Division said the situation has been “contained.”

The police division added the shooting is still being investigated as an “active event.”

