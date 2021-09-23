https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/must-see-donald-trumps-statement-liz-cheney-george-w-bush/

On the 20th Anniversary of the Islamic Terrorist attacks on America, former President George Bush compared Trump supporters to the 9-11 jihadists who murdered nearly 3,000 Americans in one morning.

Then earlier this week former President Bush announced he was raising cash for nasty Never-Trumper Liz Cheney.

On Thursday President Trump responded.

The King of trolling hit back.

Via Liz Harrington.

Short, to the point, and guaranteed to piss off these disgraceful Trump-haters.

Epic,

OMG … she literally doesn’t Look any different. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/2FvnNuMPNf — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) September 23, 2021

