Two previously unpublished emails sent by business contacts of Hunter Biden indicate that the president’s son requested an annual retainer of $2 million to help recover billions in Libyan assets frozen by the Obama administration.

Background: The Obama administration froze $15 billion in assets during Muammar Gaddafi’s rule. In 2015, after Gaddafi’s death, two Democrat donors with business in the Persian Gulf pitched Hunter Biden about joining their cause.

The two donors were frank in discussing Hunter Biden’s connections: “Since he travels with dad he is connected everywhere in Europe and Asia where M.Q. Gaddafi and Libya Investment Authority had money frozen. He said he has access to highest level in PRC [China], he can help there,” Sam Jauhari, one donor, wrote in January 2015 to Mohammed al-Rahbani, another donor.

The first email, dated January 28, 2015, was sent from Sam Jauhari, a Democratic donor with businesses in the Persian Gulf, who was helping spearhead the Libya project. It was addressed to Sheikh Mohammed al-Rahbani, another Obama campaign donor involved in the proposal.

In the email, Jauhari is frank about what Biden would bring to the table, and what he says Biden wanted in return:

Per phone conversation I met with #2 son. He wants $2 per year retainer +++ success fees. He wants to hire his own people – it can be close circle of people for confidentiality. His dad is deciding to run or not.

His positives are he is Chairman of UN World Food Program, son of #2 who has Libya file, access to State, Treasury, business partner SofS [Secretary of State] J. [John] Forbes K [Kerry] son and since he travels with dad he is connected everywhere in Europe and Asia where M. Q. [Muammar Qaddafi] and LIA [Libya Investment Authority] had money frozen. He said he has access to highest level in PRC [China], he can help there.

His negatives are that he is alcoholic, drug addict – kicked out of U.S. Army for cocaine, chasing low class hookers, constantly needs money-liquidity problems and many more headaches.

We should meet in Gstraad or London to decide next steps.

Biden’s apparent offer to provide “access to the highest level” in the Chinese government is also telling. China, which was attempting to strengthen its position in Africa, had been a particular source of frustration for Libya’s new government, which was struggling to free up $15 billion in foreign assets that had been frozen by Obama during the Qaddafi regime. In 2013, according to The New Yorker, Hunter Biden had traveled with his father on an official visit to Beijing, where he had arranged for the vice president to briefly meet one of his business partners in the lobby of the American delegation’s hotel.

Such access may, in fact, have been worth the price that Biden was cited as quoting. Two people close to the negotiations told Insider that the “$2 per year retainer” mentioned in the email meant $2 million. “My recollection was that anything that had to do with Hunter started at $2 million,” said one. Jauhari and his partners, according to other documents obtained by Insider, expected to pocket as much as 5% of whatever sanctioned money they could free up for Libya. That meant a possible payday in the hundreds of millions. It’s unclear whether any “success fees” for Biden would have been pegged in some way to those proceeds.

