https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/new-federal-arrest-warrant-issued-brian-laundrie-wyoming-following-grand-jury-indictment/

A federal arrest warrant was issued for Brian Laundrie because he was caught using Gabby Petito’s credit card after she had already gone missing.

On September 22, 2021, the U.S. District Court of Wyoming issued a federal arrest warrant for Brian Christopher Laundrie pursuant to a Federal Grand Jury indictment related to Mr. Laundrie’s activities following the death of Gabrielle Petito. pic.twitter.com/SSrBVbAeBs — FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) September 23, 2021

The indictment alleges Laundrie “knowingly and with intent to defraud” used an unauthorized debit card and “obtained things of value aggregating to $1,000 or more” between Aug. 30 and Sept. 1. – ABC News reported.

TRENDING: EXCLUSIVE: Jovan Pulitzer Shares His Thoughts on the Arizona 2020 Election Audit Report Out Tomorrow Along with Breaking Information

The FBI on Tuesday confirmed the dead body found in a “very remote” area in the Grand Teton National Park on Sunday is indeed 22-year-old Gabby Petito.

The manner of death was ruled a homicide, however the cause of death nor the full autopsy report have been released.

Petito and her fiancé, 23-year-old Brian Laundrie, were on a cross-country trip from New York to Oregon when 22-year-old Gabby disappeared.

A witness tipped off law enforcement and said they saw the white 2012 Ford Transit the two were traveling in near Spread Creek on August 27.

Petito’s family reported Gabby missing on September 11, a couple weeks after she last spoke with her mom.

Brian Laundrie is currently on the run and has seemingly disappeared after the FBI dropped the ball and gave him a several day head start on law enforcement.

The search for 23-year-old Brian Laundrie continues in southern Florida around North Port.

STILL NO SIGN OF BRIAN: Authorities describe ‘difficult’ terrain in massive Florida wildlife refuge as hunt for fiancé turns to ATVs, drones and K9s. https://t.co/cODuiKS7eB pic.twitter.com/wLbyg2w9Ju — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 21, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

