Novant Health, a massive healthcare network with hospitals, outpatient centers and physician clinics suspended hundreds of employees for refusing to get the Covid vaccine.

Nearly 400 employees were suspended Tuesday and given five days to comply with the vaccine mandate or be terminated.

“They will have an opportunity to comply over a five day, unpaid suspension period,” Novant said in a statement. “If a team member remains non-compliant after this suspension period, he or she will have their employment with Novant Health terminated.”

WCNC reported:

Novant said 375 workers have been suspended for failing to get vaccinated against COVID-19. They have five days to comply or they will be fired. Novant said suspended employees will have five days to comply with the vaccination policy or be terminated. Novant announced that 98.6% of its team, made up of more than 35,000 employees are compliant with the mandate. This means those workers have received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the first dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, or if given, a medical or religious exemption. Novant employees who have started a two-dose vaccine series will have until Oct. 15 to get their second dose to remain compliant. Novant Health joined Atrium Health and other health care systems in North Carolina with its mandate in July. Workers who were given a medical or religious exemption will be required to undergo weekly COVID-19 testing and wear N95 masks or other appropriate personal protective equipment.

