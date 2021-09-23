https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/09/23/now-a-kardashian-dr-anthony-faucis-next-gig-movie-star/

You can’t make this up. . .

Dr. Anthony Fauci is going to be a “movie star.” From the New York Times:

Get ready for . . . “Fauci,” the movie. The nation’s most celebrated — and polarizing — doctor us the subject of a new (and largely admiring) documentary. I interviewed him at his home.https://t.co/BGFon23WpP — Sheryl Gay Stolberg (@SherylNYT) September 22, 2021

But he only “agreed to participate as long as it didn’t interfere with his work”:

“Fauci,” a new documentary, follows the renowned infectious disease specialist’s work in two health crises: AIDS and the coronavirus pandemic. Dr. Fauci agreed to participate as long as it didn’t interfere with his work. https://t.co/AlGrsHZP2Q — NYT Politics (@nytpolitics) September 23, 2021

So he had time to write a book AND star in a movie?

Did writing the book that was supposed to come out November 2 and was pulled from stores after his email dump interfere with his work or nah? https://t.co/ZuQLGDS2YS pic.twitter.com/nSyLUmSPow — Noam “MF Blum” (@neontaster) September 23, 2021

Thankfully, filming didn’t impact his time in front of TV cameras:

Interfere with his work?? lmao, dude is on the teevee 30 hours a week; his work, as best as I can tell, is parroting the current conventional wisdom to news readers on shows no one watches. https://t.co/p6WBd1ivDm — Minnow (@Phila_Mino) September 23, 2021

Who thought this would be a good idea?

“’Fauci,’ the movie is, for the most part, a lot like Fauci the man: straightforward and no nonsense… The movie is overwhelmingly admiring, with cameos by Fauci fans including former President George W. Bush and Bono… He described himself as a ‘modest, humble person.'” https://t.co/HXA6QiWgZG — Joseph A. Wulfsohn (@JosephWulfsohn) September 23, 2021

In other words, “Fauci is now a Kardashian”:

Fauci is now a Kardashian. https://t.co/ZoBb7xQQCo — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) September 23, 2021

Yep:

This would be funny, but. . .

Really hope they don’t show this in theaters. Would be so reckless and irresponsible. https://t.co/NM283OEVnp — John ‘pro-norms’ Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) September 23, 2021

. . .it’s going to be on Disney+, like Marvel and Baby Yoda:

Now Dr. Fauci — arguably the nation’s most famous, and suddenly most polarizing doctor — is a movie star, in a manner of speaking. A new documentary titled, simply, “Fauci,” had a limited run this month in 11 cities (in theaters that required proof of vaccinations and masks) and will begin streaming in early October on Disney+.

And, for the most part, the documentary doesn’t criticize Fauci at all:

Finally, they’re recognizing the brilliant mind behind our perfect COVID response. I thought that they’d never mention or honor him https://t.co/yBZmATDsAI — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) September 23, 2021

Except for this:

The lone critical voice among those interviewed comes from Apoorva Mandavilli, a science reporter for The New York Times who writes about the coronavirus and who suggests Dr. Fauci’s conservative critics may have a point when they accuse him of flip-flopping by initially advising the public not to wear masks, and later reversing himself. (Dr. Fauci says he did so because masks were in short supply at the time, and evidence that they curbed the spread of the disease did not come until later.)

Meh.

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

