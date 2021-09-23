https://hannity.com/media-room/ny-gov-to-unvaxxed-nurses-youre-replaceable/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=ny-gov-to-unvaxxed-nurses-youre-replaceable

Recently inaugurated New York Governor Kathy Hochul defended her state-wide vaccine mandate for healthcare workers Wednesday, saying nurses and doctors who refuse the injections will be “replaced.”

“To all the healthcare providers, doctors and nurses in particular who are vaccinated, I say thank you. Because you are keeping true to your oath,” Hochul said during a visit to Rochester Wednesday. “To those who won’t, we will be replacing people.”

“We are sending out a call statewide. There are facilities, for example in New York City, that 98% of their staff are vaccinated, they don’t have a worker shortage. We are working closely with these hospitals to find out where we can get other individuals to come in and supplement nursing homes and other facilities,” she added.

The Governor’s comments come as New York City begins enforcing its strict ‘Key to NYC’ vaccine passport program.

The “passports” are required to enter restaurants, catering halls, event spaces, hotel banquet rooms, nightclubs, bars, coffee shops, gyms, pools, movie theaters, museums, sports arenas, arcades, bowling alleys, and fast food chains with indoor dining.

“On Monday, city inspectors began enforcing the vaccine mandate at restaurants. Diners will be required to show proof of vaccination for indoor dining at all eateries in the city as part of COVID safety rules outlined by the city. However, Mayor Bill de Blasio said that fines will not be imposed for the time-being. Meanwhile, the city still finds itself at odds with the city’s police unions over the vaccination of officers. Unvaccinated members of the NYPD will have to provide a negative COVID test or be sent home without pay or be tested weekly for the virus. Anyone who refuses either will not be allowed to work and will not be paid,” reports Fox New York.

Read the full report at Fox News.

‘ROUTINE ERROR’: 6,700 North Carolina Residents ‘Incorrectly Told They Have Coronavirus’ via Text posted by Hannity Staff – 9.16.20 Nearly 7,000 residents in North Carolina were told via text message last week that they tested positive for the Coronavirus despite not actually having contracted the disease. “More than 6,700 individuals in Mecklenburg County in North Carolina were told in a text message sent from Mecklenburg County Health Department on Friday that they tested positive for COVID-19 and over 500 people were told through a county email that they were also infected with the novel coronavirus. But the results were incorrect due to a technical error by Health Space, the company they use for contact tracing, according to a statement on the county’s website,” reports Fox News. “An error during routine maintenance last Friday resulted in a county data vendor sending erroneous texts and email messages to people saying they were positive for COVID-19,” the statement on the county website said. “Very quickly we began to work with the vendor to understand the issue and make sure that it did not continue. Once corrected we were told that 6,727 text messages and 541 emails were sent to individuals who were already in their system. We then worked with the vendor to send a corrected text/email to all that received the erroneous one,” the email stated in part. Read the full report here. ‘SICKENING’: Backlash Grows Against Denver Democrat Who Supported Spreading Coronavirus at MAGA Rallies posted by Hannity Staff – 3.03.20 Denver’s Democratic Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca is facing a growing backlash on social media this week after calling for those sick with the deadly Coronavirus to intentionally spread the disease at ‘Make America Great Again’ rallies. “Democrat Denver Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca says that she stands in ‘solidarity’ with someone who says that they if they get the coronavirus that they will attend as many Trump rallies as possible She appears to have made the statement on her government Twitter account,” posted a reporter with the Daily Wire. These people are sick. https://t.co/74mEIJDOpa — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 3, 2020 “These people are sick,” posted Donald Trump Jr. “This elected Democrat in Colorado doesn’t seem very nice!” the Trump campaign War Room Twitter account posted in response. This elected Democrat in Colorado doesn’t seem very nice! @CandiCdeBacaD9 https://t.co/NvCn6UA4Wd — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) March 3, 2020 Read the full report here. Source: Fox News

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

