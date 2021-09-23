https://noqreport.com/2021/09/23/ny-governor-kathy-hochul-wants-unvaxxed-hospital-staff-fired-and-replaced-by-foreign-workers/

When disgraced former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo finally resigned, many in and out of his state rejoiced. But lopping off one Democrat in this manner only yields a new one to take their place, and in this case Cuomo’s successor is authoritarian globalist Kathy Hochul.

The new Governor flexed her Neo-Marxist muscles today by calling on medical organizations to fire unvaccinated employees on Monday. Those with medical exemptions are allowed to stay, but those with religious exemptions must wait to hear their fate on October 12 when the current injunction against the Governor’s edicts expire. According to Zero Hedge:

New York’s first female governor Kathy Hochul, who took the reins in the Empire State after her predecessor and former boss, Andrew Cuomo, finally resigned, is showing the state’s recalcitrant healthcare workers just how understanding and progressive she can be.

During a press briefing with reporters in Rochester Wednesday, Hochul told a group of reporters that she hoped all unvaccinated workers would meet Monday’s deadline to get the jab, or lose their jobs.

For those who continue to resist – including nearly 20% of the state’s hospital and nursing-home workers – they will be replaced. Possibly by foreign workers. Faced with this, it makes sense to wonder how NY State, which has no immigration-related authority, could even credibly make such a threat? But Hochul says there have been conversations with the Department of State (albeit on a “limited basis”) about the possibility of doling out emergency visas to foreign workers.

Oftentimes pro-freedom media tends to read into statements by radical leftists and assume the worst. This is not one of those situations as there’s nothing ambiguous about her plans. Hochul is active and aggressively pursuing bringing in foreign healthcare workers to replace the unvaccinated in her state. She has gone so far as to begin working with the U.S. State Department to expedite the emergency situation she’s attempting to create.

“To those who won’t, we’ll be replacing people. And I have a plan that’s going to be announced very shortly,” she said. “We’ve identified a whole range of opportunities we have to help supplement them.”

Hochul said state officials were “working closely with various hospital systems to find out where we can get other individuals to come in and supplement places like nursing homes. We’re also reaching out to the Department of State to find out about visas for foreign workers, on a limited basis, to bring more nurses over here.”

Nope, nothing ambiguous there. Healthcare workers are among the most vaccine-hesitant people in the nation, though a majority of them have rolled the dice and rolled up their sleeves in an effort to keep their lucrative and highly specialized careers. One does not have options for their nursing degree other than being a nurse, and those in power know this.

But as is being demonstrated at the Care Center in Honolulu, the most draconian protocols and extremely high vaccination rates do nothing to protect people from being infected by Covid-19. As we detailed this morning:

Today’s bombshell that won’t get reported by anyone in mainstream media and shockingly few in conservative media comes from the Care Center of Honolulu. The skilled nursing facility houses nearly 150 residents, the vast majority of whom have received their Covid jabs. They are cared for by a staff that is even more prominently vaccinated than their patients. Considering the vulnerable status of the residents, the protocols they employ to prevent spread of infections are as strong as any place in the country. They have been praised by multiple medical organizations for going above and beyond what is required to prevent viral spread.

This should be the last place a Covid-19 outbreak could possibly occur if we are to trust the narrative spread by the powers-that-be. Those who believe such lies will be shocked to learn the facility is in the midst of a massive outbreak that has hit over a third of the residents and forced a staffing shortage that threatens to unravel an already-delicate situation.

…

On top of the 54 patients testing positive, 25 staff members have as well. The source of the outbreak appears to be a patient recently transferred to the facility. Like most of the staff and fellow residents, the suspected source of the outbreak was also vaccinated.

This case demonstrates that in the best-case-scenario of high vaccination rates and extreme safety protocols, it is the vaccinated who appear to be just as susceptible to Covid-19, if not more so. Several studies have attempted to ascertain whether the newer variants of Covid-19, including the Delta Variant, are actually more likely to infect the vaccinated than the unvaccinated. Unfortunately, these studies work against The Great Reset agenda being pushed upon us so invariably they are dismissed, suppressed, or completely erased.

Kathy Hochul is adding insult to injury. By firing unvaxxed hospital employees and replacing them with foreign workers, she gets to play totalitarian and globalist in one fell swoop.

Too Few Are Telling the Truth

Not long ago, conservative media was not beholden to anyone. Today, most sites are stuck on the Big Tech gravy train.

I’ll keep this short. The rise of Pandemic Panic Theater, massive voter fraud, and other “taboo” topics have neutered a majority of conservative news sites. You’ll notice they are very careful about what topics they tackle. Sure, they’ll attack Critical Race Theory, Antifa, and the Biden-Harris regime, but you won’t see them going after George Soros, Bill Gates, the World Economic Forum, or the Deep State, among others.

The reason is simple. They are beholden to Big Tech, and Big Tech doesn’t allow certain topics to be discussed or they’ll cut you off. Far too many conservative news outlets rely on Google, Facebook, and Twitter for the bulk of their traffic. They depend on big checks from Google ads to keep the sites running. I don’t necessarily hold it against them. We all do what we need to do to survive. I just wish more would do like we have, which is to cut out Big Tech altogether.

We don’t get Google checks. We don’t have Facebook or Twitter buttons on our stories. We don’t have a YouTube Channel (banned), and Instagram profile (never made one), or a TikTok (no thanks, CCO). We’re not perfect, but we’re doing everything we can to not owe anything to anyone… other than our readers. We owe YOU the truth. We owe YOU the facts that others won’t reveal about topics that others won’t tackle. And we owe America, this great land that allows us to take hold of these opportunities.

Like I said, I don’t hold other conservative sites under too much scrutiny over their choices. It’s easy for people to point fingers when we’re not the ones paying their bills or supporting their families. I just wish there were more who would break away. Today, only a handful of other major conservative news outlets have broken away from the Big Tech teat. Of course, we need help.

The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring proper news and opinions to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal or Bitcoin as well. Bitcoin: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8

Our network is currently comprised of nine sites:

We are also building partnerships with great conservative sites like The Liberty Daily and The Epoch Times to advance the message as loudly as possible, and we’re always looking for others with which to partner.

Also, we could use contributions of content. If you write or want to start writing and you share our patriotic, conservative, America First ideology, contact us. The contact form on this and all pages on the site goes directly to me.

Some of our content is spread across multiple sites. Other pieces of content are unique. We write most of what we post but we also draw from those willing to allow us to share their quality articles, videos, and podcasts. We collect the best content from fellow conservative sites that give us permission to republish them. We’re not ego-driven; I’d much rather post a properly attributed story written by experts like Dr. Joseph Mercola or Natural News than rewrite it like so many outlets like to do. We’re not here to take credit. We’re here to spread the truth.

While donations are the best way to help, you can also support us by buying through our sponsors:

MyPillow: Use promo code “NOQ” to get up to 66% off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

Freedom Phone: Use promo code “MAGA” and get $50 off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

OurGoldGuy: Tell them we sent you in your request to buy gold and it will help us… AND (wait for it) you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

We know we could make a lot more money if we sold out like so many “conservative” publications out there. You won’t find Google ads on our site for a reason. Yes, they’re lucrative, but I don’t like getting paid by minions of Satan (I don’t like Google very much if you couldn’t tell).

Time is short. As the world spirals towards The Great Reset, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Our promise is this: We will never sell out America. If that means we’re going to struggle for a while or even indefinitely, so be it. Integrity first. Truth first. America first.

Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker

Promo for Mike Lindell’s New Daily Show

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn





Promo for Mike Lindell’s New Daily Show

All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction. With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object! JD Rucker – EIC

@jdrucker

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

