https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/09/23/ny-times-the-daily-sees-dems-in-that-state-considering-a-tactic-long-used-by-the-republican-party/

According to a tweet from the New York Times promoting an episode of The Daily, Democrats in New York are “considering a tactic long used by the Republican Party.” The tactic? Gerrymandering:

Facing high stakes in the next midterms, New York Democrats are considering a tactic long used by the Republican Party: gerrymandering. What would redrawing the congressional districts do? Listen to today’s episode of The Daily.https://t.co/5kYoNKadcQ — The New York Times (@nytimes) September 23, 2021

A “tactic long used by the Republican Party”? Well, it’s not like they haven’t had company.

Riiight. Only Republicans gerrymander. — Steve Segraves (@SteveSegraves) September 23, 2021

Oh, FFS! “Long used by the Republican Party” 🙄🙄😂😂 https://t.co/y5O4UjFM0u — RobV (@RobVarak) September 23, 2021

If you think Democrats haven’t “long” been gerrymandering, I’ve got a bridge to sell you. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 23, 2021

Yes, gerrymandering has only ever been used by Republicans. https://t.co/veDfCv3z89 — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) September 23, 2021

They’re trying so hard.

The historical ignorance here is maddening. Especially since I know the NYTimes knows better. “Gerrymandering” has been around since the founding, and it was Democrats who perfected it since Franklin Roosevelt. “Oh the poor Dems, they might have adopt g-mandering to fight R’s.” https://t.co/DnZIcDVHVH — Egon Alter (@AlterEgon75) September 23, 2021

2 disturbing possibilities here 1) The Daily is just doing some casual gaslighting to memory hole Democrats long history of gerrymandering (MD, IL, NY) 2) The Daily is *unaware* of that history and should be forced to take Poly Sci 101 again at any accredited university https://t.co/jHBtVHLU3Z — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 23, 2021

Maybe a little of both?

Maryland would like a word. pic.twitter.com/PhhofapA5t — Nuclear Ironman 🏊‍♂️🚴‍♂️🏃‍♂️🏅 (@NuclearHerbs) September 23, 2021

Someone at the NYT needs to check out Maryland congressional map….as if Democrats have never even given gerrymandering the slightest thought… — Pro-Vax (@aarond23) September 23, 2021

Yes, we all know Democrats have never gerrymandered before. https://t.co/FFxcNkPvVN pic.twitter.com/DAIHkoW9H0 — Andrew Wagner (@andrewwagner) September 23, 2021

As was pointed out in a 2012 article in The New Yorker, Barack Obama and the Illinois Democrats also got in on the gerrymandering action:

In 1996, during his first run for office, in the Illinois State Senate, Obama defeated his former political mentor Alice Palmer by successfully challenging her nominating petitions and forcing her off the ballot, effectively ending her career. A few years later, Illinois Democrats, after toiling in the minority in the Senate, gerrymandered the state to produce a Democratic majority. While drafting the new political map, Obama helped redraw his own district northward to include some of Chicago’s wealthiest citizens, making the district a powerful financial and political base that he used to win his U.S. Senate seat, a few years later.

There are those Republicans gerrymandering again! (Cue eye roll)

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

