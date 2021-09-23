https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/09/23/ny-times-the-daily-sees-dems-in-that-state-considering-a-tactic-long-used-by-the-republican-party/

According to a tweet from the New York Times promoting an episode of The Daily, Democrats in New York are “considering a tactic long used by the Republican Party.” The tactic? Gerrymandering:

A “tactic long used by the Republican Party”? Well, it’s not like they haven’t had company.

They’re trying so hard.

Maybe a little of both?

As was pointed out in a 2012 article in The New Yorker, Barack Obama and the Illinois Democrats also got in on the gerrymandering action:

In 1996, during his first run for office, in the Illinois State Senate, Obama defeated his former political mentor Alice Palmer by successfully challenging her nominating petitions and forcing her off the ballot, effectively ending her career. A few years later, Illinois Democrats, after toiling in the minority in the Senate, gerrymandered the state to produce a Democratic majority. While drafting the new political map, Obama helped redraw his own district northward to include some of Chicago’s wealthiest citizens, making the district a powerful financial and political base that he used to win his U.S. Senate seat, a few years later.

There are those Republicans gerrymandering again! (Cue eye roll)

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...