An irate McDonald’s customer with a sugar rush stabbed a fellow fast-food diner at a Manhattan eatery after a tiff over the amount of sweetener in the assailant’s morning coffee, police said Wednesday.

The 57-year-old victim was eating at the McDonald’s on Eighth Ave. near W. 35th St. at 8:20 a.m. Tuesday when the suspect complained to a security guard that his coffee was too sweet, cops said.

When the diner came to the defense of the security guard, a brawl erupted between the two customers and spilled out onto the street outside, where the suspect pulled a blade and stabbed the victim in the chest, police said.

EMS took the victim to an area hospital where he was treated for a minor injury.

The suspected stabber, described as a bearded man with glasses carrying several tote bags, ran off and was still being sought Wednesday. Police released surveillance images of the man in the hope someone recognizes him.

Midtown has seen a startling 151% jump in assaults this year, NYPD data shows. As of Sunday, 329 attacks have been reported to cops in Midtown South. Last year, only 131 assaults had been reported during the same period.

Shootings in the area have also jumped, from one last year to eight this year.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

