S.E. Cupp writing about the GOP’s Stockholm Syndrome implying they can’t let Trump go while she herself can’t let Trump go may be one of the most embarrassing things we’ve seen from her in a good while.

Would someone please get her a mirror?

Thanks.

The GOP’s Stockholm Syndrome – believing their captor Trump is good and has their best interests at heart, (ha!) – is the complete death spiral of the American Republican Party as we knew it. 👇🏻 https://t.co/ZKSN5TV50N — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) September 23, 2021

Whatever is in the water at CNN seems to kill brain cells REALLY really fast.

The only people we see still babbling about Trump are those who want to ignore the sh*tshow that’s taking place in the White House right now. Could be Cupp knows she is in part responsible for unleashing President Vaccine Mandate on this country and would rather deflect than own it.

Or she still has a nasty case of TDS.

Maybe both.

Lol, check what’s going on with the Dems. — Karen Whitehead (@KarenWh8) September 23, 2021

Quiet you.

She would rather focus on the evil Republicans and stuff.

Ma’am, you need to move on. Your obsession is unhealthy. — Mike Moss (@_MikeMoss) September 23, 2021

True story.

Maybe focus on the new pathological liar sitting in the White House. — You Should Have Voted For Jo (@colorblindk1d) September 23, 2021

That would be admitting they were all wrong about getting ‘the adults back in the White House.’

And we all know they can’t admit that.

Yup, made that face.

Interesting to see an outsider’s opinion like your’s… but perhaps you should get out of your uninformed bubble. — WitCoHE (@E__Strobel) September 23, 2021

How does she breathe inside that bubble?

You’ve lost the plot. Though those CNN bucks are surely sweet. — bayl4087 (@bayl4087) September 23, 2021

Let’s hope so.

lol Trump hasn’t been in office for 9 months yet SE can’t go without mentioning him daily. So who who is exactly suffering? 🤔🙄 — vicki smith (@vickitvohio) September 23, 2021

That would be her.

Speaking of downward spiral. Uncle Joe is on life support with a 39% approval rating from independents. — Charles Holden (@csgrela) September 23, 2021

And he’s taking other Democrats like Terry McAwful with him.

Fingers crossed.

