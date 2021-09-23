https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/09/23/oh-the-humanity-visibly-distraught-aoc-appears-to-be-taking-the-houses-iron-dome-funding-vote-very-very-hard-video/

The Squad (and GOP Rep. Thomas Massie?) failed to stop funding for the Iron Dome today.

Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib is doubtlessly seething right now. But AOC … well, apparently she’s just sad.

Clearly AOC is hurting.

Feel her pain. Feel it.

Now look at her pain. Look at it:

Is she this upset because she ultimately didn’t have the guts to put her money where her antisemitic mouth is and now she’s worried about what Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar will think of her? Or is there something else going on? Or is it a combination? Whatever the reason, AOC’s own Iron Dome appears to be very weak today. She’s falling apart!

Pitiful. Just pitiful.

Cry us a river, AOC. Please.

Perfect.

