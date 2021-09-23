http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/x-Wco2RqF68/

At least one person was killed and 12 others injured Thursday in a shooting at a Kroger grocery store in Collierville, Tennessee, authorities said Thursday. Police said the shooter died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound at the scene.

Police responded to a report of an active shooter at the store at 1:34 p.m local time, according to Chief Dale Lane of the city’s police department. Officers searched every aisle and room to clear the building, helping those who were injured and bringing several employees out from hiding.

“This scene is horrific, I’ve been involved in this for 34 years and never seen anything like it,” Lane said.

Emergency personnel respond to a shooting at a Kroger supermarket in suburban Memphis, Tennessee, on September 23, 2021. Joe Rondone/The Commercial Appeal/USA Today via REUTERS



This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

