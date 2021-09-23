https://noqreport.com/2021/09/23/outbreak-at-honolulu-nursing-home-shatters-pandemic-of-the-unvaccinated-narrative-from-every-angle/

Americans are bombarded on a daily basis with claims that if enough people get vaccinated, we can beat the so-called Covid-19 “pandemic.” We are hammered by government officials, most notably the current occupant of the Oval Office, about how all of our problems are perpetuated by a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.” All the while, those who have not gotten the Covid injections are gaslighted, bullied, and segregated from society for the sake of “protecting the vaccinated.”

It’s all a lie. While mainstream media trumpets the pro-vaccine talking points sent down from the powers-that-be, they actively suppress and censor legitimate science that counters their narrative. Those of us who oppose the medical dictatorship that is being imposed upon all Americans suffer from an abundance of stories that back our claims while being limited in the channels through which we can spread the truth. I personally face this problem on a daily basis.

Today’s bombshell that won’t get reported by anyone in mainstream media and shockingly few in conservative media comes from the Care Center of Honolulu. The skilled nursing facility houses nearly 150 residents, the vast majority of whom have received their Covid jabs. They are cared for by a staff that is even more prominently vaccinated than their patients. Considering the vulnerable status of the residents, the protocols they employ to prevent spread of infections are as strong as any place in the country. They have been praised by multiple medical organizations for going above and beyond what is required to prevent viral spread.

This should be the last place a Covid-19 outbreak could possibly occur if we are to trust the narrative spread by the powers-that-be. Those who believe such lies will be shocked to learn the facility is in the midst of a massive outbreak that has hit over a third of the residents and forced a staffing shortage that threatens to unravel an already-delicate situation.

According to a press release from the facility:

Like a number of nursing homes around the state, the delta variant resulted in a COVID outbreak in September at our facility. While 91% of our staff are vaccinated, 54 patients tested positive, the majority of whom were vaccinated. On average, over 80% of our patients are vaccinated.

On top of the 54 patients testing positive, 25 staff members have as well. The source of the outbreak appears to be a patient recently transferred to the facility. Like most of the staff and fellow residents, the suspected source of the outbreak was also vaccinated.

This case demonstrates that in the best-case-scenario of high vaccination rates and extreme safety protocols, it is the vaccinated who appear to be just as susceptible to Covid-19, if not more so. Several studies have attempted to ascertain whether the newer variants of Covid-19, including the Delta Variant, are actually more likely to infect the vaccinated than the unvaccinated. Unfortunately, these studies work against The Great Reset agenda being pushed upon us so invariably they are dismissed, suppressed, or completely erased.

This also helps to debunk the need for vaccine passports and the various mandates put in place by governments and private organizations. Some would call it speculation that the vaccinated are just as susceptible, but it’s a demonstrable fact that even the CDC and Anthony Fauci have had to acknowledge that vaccinated people with Covid-19 spread the disease as much if not more than the unvaxxed.

If the “vaccine” doesn’t offer immunity from the disease and doesn’t prevent recipients from spreading the disease, why are millions of Americans being pressured to take the risk? As Dr. Ted Noel noted in his deep dive into the data, people are just as likely to experience severe injury or death from the vaccines as they are to experience severe injury or death from Covid-19 itself. According to the article:

Using the most conservative interpretation of the numbers for the COVID-19 vaccine, 161 people per million were maimed or assumed room temperature. If we accept the DHHS estimate that VAERS only captures 1% of the adverse reactions, it’s 16,100 per million, or 1.6% of all the people who got the shot ended up with something really bad happening.

Using the number in the literature, the real number is between 0.3 and 0.15%. Since we know that the overall mortality from the virus falls in the middle of that range, we’ve just uncovered a real problem. You have roughly the same risk of getting a serious injury from the vaccine as you do from getting the virus.

At least with Covid-19 one can recover from it and acquire natural immunity as a result. There is no recovering from the “vaccines.” Once the spike proteins are in your body, you have them for the rest of your life.

If fact-checkers weren’t biased, the “pandemic of the vaccinated” narrative would have been debunked long ago. If politicians like Anthony Fauci, Kamala Harris, and Joe Biden followed the science, the vaccine mandates would be disavowed. One does not have to be a full-fledged “anti-vaxxer” to look at the data or anecdotal examples like the Care Center of Honolulu to realize there is not a valid rationale for forcing Covid jabs on anyone. If you want your vaccine, take your vaccine. If you don’t, great. Vaxxed or unvaxxed, we’re all the same in the eyes of Covid-19.

Too Few Are Telling the Truth

Not long ago, conservative media was not beholden to anyone. Today, most sites are stuck on the Big Tech gravy train.

I’ll keep this short. The rise of Pandemic Panic Theater, massive voter fraud, and other “taboo” topics have neutered a majority of conservative news sites. You’ll notice they are very careful about what topics they tackle. Sure, they’ll attack Critical Race Theory, Antifa, and the Biden-Harris regime, but you won’t see them going after George Soros, Bill Gates, the World Economic Forum, or the Deep State, among others.

The reason is simple. They are beholden to Big Tech, and Big Tech doesn’t allow certain topics to be discussed or they’ll cut you off. Far too many conservative news outlets rely on Google, Facebook, and Twitter for the bulk of their traffic. They depend on big checks from Google ads to keep the sites running. I don’t necessarily hold it against them. We all do what we need to do to survive. I just wish more would do like we have, which is to cut out Big Tech altogether.

We don’t get Google checks. We don’t have Facebook or Twitter buttons on our stories. We don’t have a YouTube Channel (banned), and Instagram profile (never made one), or a TikTok (no thanks, CCO). We’re not perfect, but we’re doing everything we can to not owe anything to anyone… other than our readers. We owe YOU the truth. We owe YOU the facts that others won’t reveal about topics that others won’t tackle. And we owe America, this great land that allows us to take hold of these opportunities.

Like I said, I don’t hold other conservative sites under too much scrutiny over their choices. It’s easy for people to point fingers when we’re not the ones paying their bills or supporting their families. I just wish there were more who would break away. Today, only a handful of other major conservative news outlets have broken away from the Big Tech teat. Of course, we need help.

The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring proper news and opinions to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal or Bitcoin as well. Bitcoin: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8

Our network is currently comprised of nine sites:

We are also building partnerships with great conservative sites like The Liberty Daily and The Epoch Times to advance the message as loudly as possible, and we’re always looking for others with which to partner.

Also, we could use contributions of content. If you write or want to start writing and you share our patriotic, conservative, America First ideology, contact us. The contact form on this and all pages on the site goes directly to me.

Some of our content is spread across multiple sites. Other pieces of content are unique. We write most of what we post but we also draw from those willing to allow us to share their quality articles, videos, and podcasts. We collect the best content from fellow conservative sites that give us permission to republish them. We’re not ego-driven; I’d much rather post a properly attributed story written by experts like Dr. Joseph Mercola or Natural News than rewrite it like so many outlets like to do. We’re not here to take credit. We’re here to spread the truth.

While donations are the best way to help, you can also support us by buying through our sponsors:

MyPillow: Use promo code “NOQ” to get up to 66% off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

Freedom Phone: Use promo code “MAGA” and get $50 off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

OurGoldGuy: Tell them we sent you in your request to buy gold and it will help us… AND (wait for it) you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

We know we could make a lot more money if we sold out like so many “conservative” publications out there. You won’t find Google ads on our site for a reason. Yes, they’re lucrative, but I don’t like getting paid by minions of Satan (I don’t like Google very much if you couldn’t tell).

Time is short. As the world spirals towards The Great Reset, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Our promise is this: We will never sell out America. If that means we’re going to struggle for a while or even indefinitely, so be it. Integrity first. Truth first. America first.

Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker

Promo for Mike Lindell’s New Daily Show

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn





Promo for Mike Lindell’s New Daily Show

All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction. With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object! JD Rucker – EIC

@jdrucker

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

