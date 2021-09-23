https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/573721-panic-begins-to-creep-into-democratic-talks-on-biden-agenda

Democrats aren’t panicking yet but there’s a growing sense of urgency and frustration among lawmakers as a potential deal on a $3.5 trillion reconciliation package remains nowhere in sight.

Speaker Nancy PelosiNancy PelosiBiden touts ‘progress’ during ‘candid’ meetings on .5T plan Manchin: Biden told moderates to pitch price tag for reconciliation bill On The Money — Democrats rush to finish off infrastructure MORE (D-Calif.) is sticking with her pledge to hold a vote Monday on the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package passed by the Senate last month, even though progressives are demanding it be held in the House until there’s a rock-solid deal on a yet-to-be-drafted $3.5 trillion human infrastructure package.

Tensions are rising as it looks likely that people are going to end up with egg on their faces next week.

ADVERTISEMENT

If the $1 trillion bipartisan bill passes, progressives who bought into the two-track strategy of moving it alongside a larger partisan reconciliation package will look like they’ve been ignored.

“We do need more time,” said Rep. Barbara Lee Barbara Jean LeeOvernight Defense & National Security — Presented by AM General — Defense bill takes center stage Progressives push for fossil subsidy repeal in spending bill Black Caucus meets with White House over treatment of Haitian migrants MORE (D-Calif.), a leading member of the Progressive Caucus. “We want to support the president’s agenda and the only way that we can do that is to do it based on the agreement that was made.”

If the bipartisan package fails, moderate Democrats will be furious that one of their biggest priorities got torpedoed by progressives.

“It will not be a positive reaction to help coalesce our caucus if the infrastructure bill goes down,” said House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer Steny Hamilton HoyerOvernight Defense & National Security — Presented by AM General — Defense bill takes center stage House Democrats introduce B stand-alone bill for Israel’s Iron Dome Democratic leaders racing toward Monday infrastructure vote MORE (D-Md.). “I don’t agree with the judgment of those who think that somehow it will compel the moderate wing of the caucus to be more supportive” of reconciliation.

To quell the growing anxiety, President Biden Joe BidenUkraine’s president compares UN to ‘a retired superhero’ Biden touts ‘progress’ during ‘candid’ meetings on .5T plan Biden to tap law professor who wants to ‘end banking as we know it’ as OCC chief: reports MORE, Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer Chuck SchumerBiden touts ‘progress’ during ‘candid’ meetings on .5T plan Progressives push for fossil subsidy repeal in spending bill Louisiana delegation split over debt hike bill with disaster aid MORE (D-N.Y.) are pulling out the stops to show progress is being made on the stalled reconciliation bill.

Schumer and Pelosi on Thursday announced the White House and congressional leaders had reached “an agreement on a framework” to pay for whatever spending proposals wind up in the final reconciliation agreement.

The framework, however, doesn’t include agreement on a top-line revenue number, a key piece.

ADVERTISEMENT

Instead, it is an agreement on the “menu of options” that Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden Ronald (Ron) Lee WydenBiden touts ‘progress’ during ‘candid’ meetings on .5T plan Manchin: Biden told moderates to pitch price tag for reconciliation bill Biden employs flurry of meetings to unite warring factions MORE (D-Ore.) and House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal Richard Edmund NealDemocrats confront ‘Rubik’s cube on steroids’ Biden pushes back at Democrats on taxes Want a clean energy future? Look to the tax code MORE (D-Mass.) will consider as potential revenue raisers.

A senior Democratic aide said the revenue framework will serve as a template for negotiations with moderate Democrats on the size and scope of the bill.

Pelosi called it “a giant step forward.” Yet a number of Democrats — even some in the leadership ranks — said they had no idea the framework was coming. And some rank-and-file lawmakers were left scratching their heads about what it means for the larger process.

Recognizing the mounting pressure to show movement, Biden stepped up his personal involvement by holding separate meetings Wednesday with a group of Senate and House Democratic moderates and a group of progressives from both chambers.

He urged the moderates, including Sens. Joe Manchin Joe ManchinBiden touts ‘progress’ during ‘candid’ meetings on .5T plan Manchin: Biden told moderates to pitch price tag for reconciliation bill Biden employs flurry of meetings to unite warring factions MORE (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema Kyrsten SinemaBiden touts ‘progress’ during ‘candid’ meetings on .5T plan Manchin: Biden told moderates to pitch price tag for reconciliation bill Biden employs flurry of meetings to unite warring factions MORE (D-Ariz.), to propose a top-line spending number that they could support.

Even moderate Democrats who are putting the brakes on passing the expansive “human infrastructure” element of President Biden’s Build Back Better plan acknowledge that negotiators need to pick up the pace.

“We’ve got to show more progress,” said Sen. Mark Warner Mark Robert WarnerDemocrats confront ‘Rubik’s cube on steroids’ Advocates call on top Democrats for 0B in housing investments Democrats draw red lines in spending fight MORE (D-Va.) after meeting with Biden.

Sen. Brian Schatz Brian Emanuel SchatzHotel workers need a lifeline; It’s time to pass The Save Hotel Jobs Act Equilibrium/Sustainability — Presented by The American Petroleum Institute — Scientists potty train cows to cut pollution Conservation group says it will only endorse Democrats who support .5T spending plan MORE (D-Hawaii), who also met with Biden, said the president’s intervention eased some of his worry.

“Since yesterday I think we’ve made real progress,” he said.

“Before yesterday, no,” he added.

Sen. Tim Kaine Timothy (Tim) Michael KaineDemocrats confront ‘Rubik’s cube on steroids’ Overnight Energy & Environment — Presented by Climate Power — Emissions heading toward pre-pandemic levels The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by National Industries for the Blind – What do Manchin and Sinema want? MORE (D-Va.) said “there’s a sense of urgency but there’s also a sense of ‘OK, we’re ready to make a deal.’”

“I’ve always thought reconciliation was an October thing. Earlier in October would be better,” he added.

Democratic senators say the biggest obstacle to reaching a deal on a top-line spending number has been the lack of success in getting Manchin to lay out precisely how large he thinks the reconciliation package should be and what key provisions he could or couldn’t support.

“My concern is that it is unclear to me whether or not Joe Manchin will actually come to yes on any of this,” said one Democratic senator, who requested anonymity to voice concerns about how the West Virginia senator will vote.

ADVERTISEMENT

The lawmaker said Manchin has been “evasive” about what he is willing to support while Sinema has been more willing to discuss the specifics of what she could or couldn’t accept.

A second Democratic senator said while a few Senate moderates still haven’t agreed on the final details of the reconciliation package and how much it will cost, there’s broad agreement on an outline, with the glaring exception of Manchin and Sinema.

“The feeling is there are 48 people who are more or less on the same page,” the senator said.

“Joe may feel like he has all the cards, he could be a Republican,” the lawmaker added, pointing out that there’s always the threat that Manchin could swing control of the Senate — even though Manchin has repeatedly denied he’s considering a party switch.

But as much as Democratic senators want to be courteous to Manchin, they worry the longer the talks drag on, the more it hurts Biden’s political standing.

“Time is really short because every week this hangs out there is a bad week for us,” the senator said. “All we’re talking about is Manchin and Sinema instead of what we’re trying to do.”

Manchin skipped the part of the Tuesday caucus lunch when Democratic senators discussed the plan forward for the reconciliation package, the lawmaker noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

He has refused to be pinned down on specific policy questions, which has had the effect of delaying progress on the overall bill.

Instead, he appears content to let the calendar days fall away and has publicly called for a “strategic pause” in the negotiations.

Asked about his colleagues’ frustration over the pace of negotiations, Manchin pointed to Wednesday’s meeting with Biden as a significant development.

“The only thing I can tell you is the president held a very good meeting, I’m very, very encouraged that something can be done,” he said.

Pressed on when he’ll be ready to agree to a top-line number, Manchin responded “I have no idea.”

“They’re not waiting on me, everybody’s got something,” he added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

