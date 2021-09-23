https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/09/23/pbss-yamiche-alcindor-upset-bidens-not-doing-enough-to-amplify-maxine-waters-slavery-spin-on-horseback-border-patrol/

We told you earlier that White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that border patrol officers would no longer be using horses in the Del Rio, Texas area after another BS narrative from Democrats successfully made the media rounds:

PSAKI: Horses will no longer be used in Del Rio, Texas pic.twitter.com/P9XNqcXl7Q — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 23, 2021

Rep. Maxine Waters was among Dems and media taking the “whips” narrative to the next level, saying what the cameras showed was worse than slavery:

Rep. @MaxineWaters on border patrol agents apprehending illegal immigrants: “What we witnessed was worse than what we witnessed in slavery” pic.twitter.com/UgzHccvtJK — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 22, 2021

And right on cue at today’s White House briefing, PBS’s Yamiche Alcindor appeared upset while asking Jen Psaki why President Biden wouldn’t also take that same approach:

PBS’ Yamiche Alcindor: “Why isn’t the President telling people himself: ‘These images, that people say look like slavery, are wrong?'”@PressSec: “His actions make clear how horrible and horrific he thinks these images are.” pic.twitter.com/4lKdwMGFe2 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 23, 2021

Activist “journalism” is alive and well.

Comparing Haitians being corralled by border agents on horseback to the horrors of enslavement demonstrates a lack of knowledge about the latter. — Jack Johnson’s Fearlessness (@hmbaker90) September 23, 2021

It also demonstrates that Alcindor is a completely disingenuous “journalist.”

Actually these images show just how skilled these men are on their horses. They didn’t hurt anyone. — Lauren B. (@lebntb2016) September 23, 2021

This is not slavery. These people are so stupid. https://t.co/8iNGbfbRrT — Sabrina (@SabrinaNC10) September 23, 2021

The level of hackery in the media is especially obvious when they’re telling Democrats how they should be reacting instead of just reporting what’s happening.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

