We told you earlier that White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that border patrol officers would no longer be using horses in the Del Rio, Texas area after another BS narrative from Democrats successfully made the media rounds:

Rep. Maxine Waters was among Dems and media taking the “whips” narrative to the next level, saying what the cameras showed was worse than slavery:

And right on cue at today’s White House briefing, PBS’s Yamiche Alcindor appeared upset while asking Jen Psaki why President Biden wouldn’t also take that same approach:

Activist “journalism” is alive and well.

It also demonstrates that Alcindor is a completely disingenuous “journalist.”

The level of hackery in the media is especially obvious when they’re telling Democrats how they should be reacting instead of just reporting what’s happening.

