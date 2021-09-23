https://www.theblaze.com/shows/in-the-woods/phil-robertson-cancel-culture

On BlazeTV’s “In the Woods,” host Phil Robertson talked about the one big mistake today’s cancel culture crowd is making and reminded listeners that “without mercy, there’s never any forgiveness.”

Phil started out by reading 2 Timothy 3:1-5:

But mark this: There will be terrible times in the last days.

People will be lovers of themselves, lovers of money, boastful, proud, abusive, disobedient to their parents, ungrateful, unholy,

without love, unforgiving, slanderous, without self-control, brutal, not lovers of the good,

treacherous, rash, conceited, lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God—

having a form of godliness but denying its power. Have nothing to do with such people

Phil went on to draw a comparison with Matthew 5:3-10:

Blessed are the poor in spirit, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.

Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted.

Blessed are the meek, for they will inherit the earth.

Blessed are those who hunger and thirst for righteousness, for they will be filled.

Blessed are the merciful, for they will be shown mercy.

Blessed are the pure in heart, for they will see God.

Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called sons of God.

Blessed are those who are persecuted because of righteousness, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.

“So those are the two kinds of people,” Phil pointed out.

“So, instead of being so judgmental — somebody said that’s the number one thing on Facebook. I’ve never actually looked at it, you know, but they say that the number one thing is everybody is ripping everybody else, just ripping them to shreds. And this goes on ad hominem, every day, every night. It’s just ripping each other. … How about a little mercy coming out of you folks? Just a little bit?” he continued.

“Great is your reward, if you’re merciful. Don’t forget that when you run up on the cancel culture crowd,” Phil added.

“You’re condemning yourself because you who pass judgment do the same things. Remember, all of us make mistakes.”

Watch the video clip below to hear more from Phil:

Want more from Phil Robertson?

To enjoy more of this “Duck Dynasty” star’s 70 years of unfiltered wisdom and uncensored common sense, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

