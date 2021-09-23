https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/president-of-croatia-we-will-not-be-vaccinated-anymore/

‘The media spread panic and nonsense. We will not be vaccinated anymore in Croatia.’

Croatians have been “vaccinated enough” and should be allowed to accept the risks of becoming infected with COVID on their own terms, according to President Zoran Milanović.

President Milanović broke with the majority of his contemporaries in expressing frustration over medical authoritarianism and COVID hysteria pushed by the mainstream media and globalists.

“Croatia is ‘not sufficiently vaccinated,’ unlike the E.U. average. We are only at 50 percent,” Milanović said in recent statements to the press. “I don’t care. We’re vaccinated enough and everyone knows it.”

“We need to know what the goal of this frenzy is. If the goal is to completely eradicate the virus, then we have the goal. I have not heard that this is the goal. If someone tells me it’s a goal, I will tell him he’s out of his mind.”

“I start every day with CNN and those few channels and I wonder if I am normal or are they crazy,” he said. “They spread panic. They do it from the beginning.”

“There is no life without risk, without the possibility of getting sick. People get sick from a thousand other more serious things, and while that’s happening we’ve been talking about COVID-19 for a year and a half.”