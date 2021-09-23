http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/Q4DJY2Fc0zo/Haitian-Americans-allies-decry-treatment-of-16480654.php
MIAMI – The viral images of border agents on horseback rounding up migrants on the Texas line over the weekend triggered disturbing memories for Marleine Bastien.
As an immigrant from Haiti in the early 1980s, she had watched similar encounters with law enforcement at the Miami federal detention center, where she protested fellow Haitian immigrants being locked up or deported while Cuban refugees were released.