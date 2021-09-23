https://hannity.com/media-room/psaki-splits-press-secretary-bolts-from-podium-when-asked-about-hunter-bidens-laptop/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=psaki-splits-press-secretary-bolts-from-podium-when-asked-about-hunter-bidens-laptop

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki took a page from her boss’s playbook Wednesday; bolting from the podium when asked to comment on Hunter Biden’s laptop scandal.

“Thanks everyone!” proclaimed Psaki.

“We have a question about Hunter Biden… In 2019 you tweeted it was Russian disinfo… Now it’s been corroborated. Have you changed your mind?” one journalist can be heard asking the Press Secretary.

Psaki pulls a Biden and runs from reporters as they ask her about prior her tweets calling the Hunter Biden laptop story “Russian disinfo” as more evidence continues to prove her wrong. Watch this. pic.twitter.com/pMy4IXwYyR — Benny (@bennyjohnson) September 23, 2021

Psaki was also grilled by reporters after British Prime Minister spoke with members of the media inside the Oval Office, saying the administration was unhappy he “called on” the press “without alerting us in advance.”

“The British Prime Minister in the American Oval Office called on British reporters, and when American reporters tried to call on the American President, we were escorted out,” said one reporter.

“He called on individuals from his press corps without alerting us to that intention in advance,” fired-back Psaki.

.@PressSec is asked about President Biden kicking out the press after British PM Boris Johnson called on reporters: “He called on individuals from his press corps without alerting us to that intention in advance.” pic.twitter.com/8m6UCPa3tK — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 22, 2021

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson took questions from the American media inside the White House this week while President Joe Biden refused to speak with the reporters, prompting his handlers to usher the media out of the Oval Office.

“IN THE OVAL OFFICE… @POTUS Biden and British PM @BorisJohnson meet to discuss pandemic, trade and other issues. Johnson took 3 questions. White House aides shouted down U.S. attempts to ask questions. I asked Biden about southern border and we couldn’t decipher what he said,” posted CBS News’ Ed O’Keefe on Twitter.

IN THE OVAL OFFICE… @POTUS Biden and British PM @BorisJohnson meet to discuss pandemic, trade and other issues. Johnson took 3 questions. White House aides shouted down U.S. attempts to ask questions. I asked Biden about southern border and we couldn’t decipher what he said. pic.twitter.com/A86kgdfsuc — Ed O’Keefe (@edokeefe) September 21, 2021

UPDATE: We have played back the tape and part of the president’s answer is decipherable. I asked for his response to the situation on the southern border and he says in part, “Violence is not justified.” He is wearing a mask and there is shouting so nothing else is decipherable — Ed O’Keefe (@edokeefe) September 21, 2021

WH Staff handler abruptly ends meeting fearing Biden will make a fool out of himself (again) in front of PM Boris Johnson pic.twitter.com/edy9Eil7RB — SgtPepper1964 (@SPepper1964) September 22, 2021

Shortly after the meeting the press pool filed a formal complaint to Press Secretary Jen Psaki’s office.

“US @WhiteHousepress pool immediately protests Oval Office treatment. (This dispatch from radio pooler and @whca president @stevenportnoy.),” Voice of America journalist Steve Herman reported.

“The entire editorial component of the US pool went immediately into Jen Psaki’s office to register a formal complaint that no American reporters were recognized for questions in the president’s Oval Office, and that wranglers loudly shouted over the president as he seemed to give an answer to Ed O’Keefe’s question about the situation at the Southern Border. Biden’s answer could not be heard over the shouting,” the statement reads. “Psaki was unaware that the incident had occurred, and suggested that she was not in position to offer an immediate solution. Your pooler requested a press conference. Psaki suggested the president takes questions several times a week.”

Read the full report at Fox News.

