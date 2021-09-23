http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/p9pUK7ClS28/

Radical Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) broke “into tears” Wednesday while pleading with President Biden to include amnesty into the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package.

During Biden’s attempt to resolve the Democrat infighting over the his tax and spend measures, Jayapal cried in front of the President of the United States to sway his emotions towards allowing millions of illegal immigrants amnesty. Jayapal used her story as a “selling point,” Jayapal’s spokesperson Chris Evans confirmed to Politico.

“She said, ‘I’m the first South Asian woman ever elected to the House … and one of only two dozen immigrants in Congress … as an immigrant woman of color, I just want to share my perspective,” Evans explained. “She has a unique story as an immigrant — but also coming at 16, and to be sitting at the White House delivering what would be a transformational investment in social programs, it will be a moment she will remember forever.”

Unfortunately for Jayapal’s sob story, the Senate parliamentarian ruled Senate precedent would not allow amnesty measures to be included in the reconciliation package. The parliamentarian stated a number of non-fiscal impacts would result from including amnesty into the giant package, which opposes the budgetary purpose of using the tactic of reconciliation in the first place.

“Senate rules never contemplated a majority circumventing the filibuster by pretending that sweeping and transformational new policies were mere budgetary changes,” Sen. Mitch McConnell wrote in a statement after the ruling.

Jayapal and other far-left members were meeting with Biden to influence the reconciliation package that Biden has championed as the central agenda item of his young but already failing presidency. The far-left’s main cry is “no infrastructure without reconciliation,” a position that angers more temperate Democrats.

Jayapal, chair of the 94-member Congressional Progressive Caucus, believes passing the $1.2 trillion “bipartisan” infrastructure bill before the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package would reduce the Democrats’ leverage to enact the $3.5 trillion trojan horse reconciliation package into law. The trojan horse package has the vast majority of the far-left’s socialist delicacies.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø

