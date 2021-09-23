Just 247 days since President Joe Biden took the keys to the Oval Office, a majority of people appear to want him evicted and former President Donald Trump back.

In a stunning turnaround, likely voters today said that given a second chance at Election Day, they’d pick Trump over either Biden or Vice President Kamala Harris. And by a country mile.

The latest Rasmussen Reports survey set for release this morning said that in a Trump-Biden election, Trump would win 51%-41%. Independent voters would overwhelmingly choose the Republican, by 20 points, over the incumbent.

Coming Up Today:@JoeBiden daily presidential job approval % is – unchanged. Trump 2024 Would Beat Either Biden or Harris One-in-five Democrats say they would vote for Trump over either Biden or Harris … pic.twitter.com/GAIotGYAsw — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) September 23, 2021

Against Harris, Trump would win 52%-39%.

One-fifth of Democrats would also vote for Trump.

The survey is the latest of dozens that have shown Biden sinking like a stone. Many have turned south since the disastrous withdrawal of U.S. forces and diplomats from Afghanistan and the surge of illegal immigrants over the U.S.-Mexico border.

Others have shown that people are growing worried about Biden’s competence and ability to stay in office long enough to run for reelection.

At the same time, voters have been slow to warm to another Trump bid. But that appears to be over.

Rasmussen found that more likely voters than not want Trump to run again. By a 48%-44% margin, they told the pollster that running in 2024 is a good idea.

Trump, set to host a Georgia rally this weekend, has been hinting at another run, and his top advisers have suggested that a 2024 run is a lock.

The poll does not indicate why voters have warmed to Trump again. But others, notably one from McLaughlin & Associates, have shown that voters want Trump’s leadership style back.





For example, when asked about Trump’s “aggressive, controversial” style, voters now think that it “wasn’t so bad” by a 52%-44% margin.

And by a 56%-40% margin, voters told McLaughlin, “I’m coming to appreciate Trump more, and I’m thinking we need a bit more of Trump’s toughness right now.”