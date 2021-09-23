https://mediarightnews.com/leo-terrell-piles-on-after-al-sharpton-mercilessly-heckled-at-press-conference-race-card-is-prohibited-in-texas-go-back-to-new-york/

It was reported earlier today that MSNBC’s Al Sharpton received a less than warm welcome in Del Rio, Texas as he held a press conference over the treatment of Haitian migrants.

Sharpton was ultimately forced to cut short a press conference after he was mercilessly heckled by at least two men in the audience as he tried to speak.

Trump supporter and civil rights activist Leo Terrell piled on Sharpton after the situation was reported on in a series of tweets.

Terrell declared in one tweet, “Hey Al Sharpton: Race Card is prohibited in Texas!! Go back to New York!”

In the first tweet, Terrell said, “Thank you Texans for telling racist Al Sharpton to leave Texas.”

Terrell then tweeted a YouTube video showing the heckling while Sharpton was attempting to speak.

The New York Post reported on what took place:

“How much money are you making out of this?” asked one heckler.

“Why are you stoking racism where it doesn’t exist?” asked another. “Why are you here advocating for violence?”

As Sharpton spoke, the hecklers stepped up the volume and intensity of their cries.

“Del Rio is not a racist city! Del Rio is a loving, caring community!” they yelled. “We don’t want your racism in Texas! Get out of here! Nobody wants to hear your racist nonsense in Del Rio! You’re a disgrace! You’re a racist! Nobody wants you in Texas! Nobody wants you in Texas!”

Sharpton plowed ahead, saying: “The Trump supporters and the right-wingers can scream all they want,” said Sharpton. “We gon’ continue to come back. We gon’ stand with our people to make sure that asylum [seekers] is treated in one way and one manner. And we will continue to come back over and over again.”

All the while, the protesters kept up their relentless heckling.

“We denounce your racism and your hatred!” they cried. “Get out of Texas! Get out of Texas! Our Border Patrol agents are heroes! Our Border Patrol agents are heroes! Get out of here!”

As Sharpton turned away from the microphones after speaking for approximately two-and-a-half minutes, the hecklers sent him off with a final salvo of “race-baiter” and “pay your taxes.”

In another tweet, Terrell added, “AL Sharpton is not welcome in Texas!! Makes me soooo happy! Get Lost Al!”

