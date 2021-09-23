https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/09/with-hunter-bidens-laptop-scandal-confirmed-rudy-giuliani-speaks-out/

Prior to the 2020 Presidential election, big tech censored a huge story regarding Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, and evidence of his poor (and illegal) life choices. At the time, many in the media also immediately blamed Russia for the discovery, saying it was an attempt to influence our elections.

While the media insisted that it was “Russian disinformation,” social media sites like Twitter and Facebook censored the stories reporting on the younger Biden’s laptop and all the information, emails, and photos on it confirming his Ukraine and China dealings, as well as drug use and child pornography.

Look at the campaign video @HuffPost produced for Joe Biden masquerading as a pre-election “news report” that was full of lies: no other way to say it. And their *only* basis was mimicking CIA’s claims. Again, however much you despise these media outlets, it’s not enough. pic.twitter.com/sJn559PDCO — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 21, 2021

Turned out, as most people with at least half a brain already knew, it wasn’t “disinformation” or lies at all: the Hunter Biden laptops, complete with all evidence, were completely real. He really is that awful of a person, and he really did make millions from the Chinese Communist Party and Ukraine interests.

Politico’s Ben Schreckinger wrote a new book, called “The Bidens.” In its teaser, he said, “A person who had independent access to Hunter Biden’s emails confirmed he did receive a 2015 email from a Ukrainian businessman thanking him for the chance to meet Joe Biden. The same goes for a 2017 email in which a proposed equity breakdown of a venture with Chinese energy executives includes the line, ’10 held by H for the big guy?’

“Emails released by a Swedish government agency also match emails in the leaked cache, and two people who corresponded with Hunter Biden confirmed emails from the cache were genuine. While the leak contains genuine files, it remains possible that fake material has been slipped in.”

Rudy Giuliani spoke this week on Newsmax with Rob Schmitt. Giuliani said, “Simple summation, they made about $30 million selling his office as Senator, selling his office as Vice President. They’re totally corrupt. It’s also a bit perverted. You got child pornography on that hard drive… I brought it to them. I showed them the pictures of the young girl with no clothes on.

“They didn’t do a damn thing about it. Because the Bidens can get away with child pornography. It’s disgraceful. No wonder he’s a horrible president. The man is immoral.”

Emails on the laptop confirmed the younger Biden’s dealings in the Ukraine and China, mainly that he made millions of dollars on his Biden name. The elder Biden profited off of the dealings as well. Biden and his then-campaign team flat out lied about his 2015 meeting with a Burisma representative.

Even though it has been proven by the FBI and several conservative media outlets that the laptop is, in fact, real and did belong to Hunter, mainstream media continued all year to push the entire thing as “unsubstantiated” and “discredited.”

Yahoo News reported that the New York Times “quietly deleted its assertion that an October article from the New York Post about the business dealings of Joe Biden’s son Hunter was ‘unsubstantiated.’”

