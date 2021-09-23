https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/614c5e30bbafd42ff58bce5d
Law dictates that employers must make “reasonable accommodations” for workers who refuse to be vaccinated because of religious beliefs. But in some jobs, an accommodation may not be possible….
Amnesty International France and the European Centre for Constitutional and Human Rights have jointly filed a case in a Paris court to force French customs to release records of exports of weapons to …
The Australian government has dismissed a French minister’s claims that Canberra had recommitted to the French submarine deal just hours before Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced a nuclear submar…
China sent 19 fighter jets toward Taiwan in a large display of force Thursday, after the self-governing island announced its intention to join an 11-nation Pacific trade group that China has also appl…
The Arizona Senate released details yesterday regarding the upcoming Friday public hearing which will outline the results of the full forensic election audit….