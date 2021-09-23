https://saraacarter.com/sara-carter-border-crisis-is-a-situation-that-was-created-by-biden/





As the border crisis rages, Sara Carter talked about migrants’ dire situation on the latest episode of the Sara Carter Show. As a result of mixed messaging, thousands of migrants are suffering in camps along the border.

“I don’t know how to explain to you what it’s like to walk through one of those camps. You know, it’s like a refugee camp,” Carter said. “There’s no, there’s no way to explain, explain the mess that is happening right now, on the Rio Grande to see little children. And I’ve talked about this before, it’s like, kids from Guatemala, from Honduras, or El Salvador. And now we have these beautiful little children, these Haitian children that are so poverty stricken. They’re living in these makeshift refugee camps. It’s filthy. They’re in the elements, there’s bugs everywhere.”

As a result of the surge of Haitian refugees, particularly at the Del Rio International Bridge,Texas Governor Greg Abbott held press conference Tuesday to discuss it. A surge of more than 16,000 migrants arrived at this past week alone.

Abbott claimed the current White House caused the chaos. “The Biden Administration’s failure to enforce immigration laws and halt illegal crossings on a federal dam poses life-threatening risks to Texans and the migrants themselves,” Abbott said. “Texans ― and all Americans ― demand and deserve a secure southern border and the protection of our nation’s sovereignty.”

Similarly, Carter also pins the blame on the administration. “You see these kids, and you see their families, and you see the suffering and the way they live,” Carter said. “And you know that this was a situation that was created by Biden, the Biden administration, literally is trafficking humans.”

In August, U.S. Customs and Border Protection encountered 208,887 migrants at the southern border.

You can follow Jenny Goldsberry on Twitter @jennyjournalism.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

