https://magainstitute.com/hawaii-governor-david-ige-has-officially-suspended-the-spirit-of-aloha-satire-by-the-baby-bee-hawaii-edition/

[This is satire … at least as of publication time!]

At a press conference, dutifully attended and broadcast by every local media outlet, with a spotlight strategically placed behind him on the stage, Governor Ige cast a very long shadow over the audience today despite it being High Noon. Realizing that the showdown moment had arrived, he tiptoed above the podium and declared:

“Aloha does not apply during a health crisis!”

It was just a baby step from branding the U.S. Constitution and Hawaii Constitution as irrelevant anachronisms. There are times such as these when the unwashed masses are simply incapable of making their own decisions.

“Aloha and crowd-control are totally incompatible. People are increasingly daring to try to think for themselves, undermining the urgent measures which only I am capable of unilaterally determining. You elected me Governor in a one-party state, so you obviously understood that I am unaccountable.”

This isn’t California where they can have a recall election and then rig it. This is Hawaii where government can do anything we want without needing to go through such charades. There’s nobody to stop us. The media will just ridicule anyone who protests or speaks out.

Governor Ige ordered:

“Effective immediately, Hawaii will no longer be Star-Advertised as the Aloha State. Any tourist foolish enough to think that the best weather in the world and unparalleled tropical scenery are enough reason to visit these islands will be arrested at the airport and turned into a spectacle for disrespecting our warnings to just stay the hell away.”

What part of “You are not welcome here” don’t you understand? We are turning residents of Hawaii into prisoners in their own home, so you are quite naïve to think we’re going to let you roam around as you please wasting all that free oxygen which this duly-elected government provides.

After the Governor’s uncharacteristically brief order, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi released incontrovertible scientific evidence that standing in line at McDonald’s or Panda Express is 100% safe whereas sitting down six feet apart to eat would result in super-spreader events. He welcomed any vaccinated person who has covid to sit down and enjoy their meal. He simultaneously warned those who have recovered from covid and have natural immunities, but have not been vaccinated or recently tested, that their presence would be a danger to others.

“The reason we had to suspend Aloha is that it is tolerant and respects others. During a pandemic, there is no room for a difference of opinion. When the government determines the best course for you, you should say Mahalo rather than Auwe!”

The Governor and Mayor are reportedly researching Democratic President Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s Executive Order so that any class of people who endanger the greater society can be isolated for their own protection as well as the safety of others.

“Once the Spirit of Aloha and constitutional protections fall by the wayside, we can just put anyone we declare to be a health risk at Kalaupapa.”

President Biden will direct the U.S. Coast Guard to keep them where they belong as vigilantes protect the rugged mountainous trail.

But, Governor Ige, Mayor Blangiardi and Civil Beat Columnist Lee Cataluna will all feel safer, so it’s worth it. Those unvaccinated people brought it all on themselves.

Look at all those people who were put in internment camps during World War II who now thank the government for putting them there to protect society.

Oh, wait a minute, strike that last remark.

[This was satire … at least as of publication time!]

Real Executive Order

