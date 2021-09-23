https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/573605-schumer-announces-senate-house-deal-on-tax-framework-for-35t-package

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Thursday morning announced that the Senate, House and White House have reached a deal on a “framework” to pay for the massive human infrastructure spending package they hope to pass this fall under budget reconciliation.

“The White House, the House and the Senate have reached an agreement on a framework that will pay for any final negotiated agreement. So the revenue side of this, we have an agreement on,” Schumer announced at a joint press conference with Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

Schumer briefed reporters on the details of the agreement after the press conference.

“We had a meeting with Secretary Yellen and White House people. Myself, Speaker Pelosi, Chairman Neal and Chairman Wyden. And we reached an agreement on a framework, menu of options that will pay for any final negotiated agreement,” he said.

Pelosi called it “an agreement on how we can consider, go forward in a way to pay for this.”

The deal does not include a top-line revenue number or a top-line spending number, said a senior Democratic aide familiar with the agreement.

The aide explained it’s an understanding between Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) and House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal (D-Mass.) about what revenue-raising proposals are on the table for the upcoming negotiations.

Wyden and Neal will use the House Ways and Means Committee’s tax proposal combined with a few “Senate ideas” that were left out of Neal’s bill, which his committee passed last week.

Neal, for example, did not include a proposal favored by Wyden to increase taxes on capital gains by eliminating stepped up basis when calculating the tax obligations on inherited assets.

That menu of tax proposals will be used as the template for negotiations with moderates such Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) on the reconciliation package and how to pay for it.

The announcement appeared to catch some senators by surprise as key players said Thursday morning they didn’t know what was in the framework.

Sen. Mark WarnerMark Robert WarnerDemocrats confront ‘Rubik’s cube on steroids’ Advocates call on top Democrats for 0B in housing investments Democrats draw red lines in spending fight MORE (D-Va.), a senior member of the Finance Committee, said he didn’t have “the foggiest idea” of what it included.

Senate Budget Committee Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBiden touts ‘progress’ during ‘candid’ meetings on .5T plan Manchin: Biden told moderates to pitch price tag for reconciliation bill Biden employs flurry of meetings to unite warring factions MORE (I-Vt.) also said he wasn’t familiar with the details.

