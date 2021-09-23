https://www.dailywire.com/news/schumer-tries-intimidating-gop-on-raising-debt-ceiling-mcconnell-fires-back-your-party-line-authors-will-be-the-party-line-owners

On Thursday, in an attempt to intimidate Republicans into voting for the continuing resolution advanced by the House which would suspend the debt ceiling until 2022, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who desperately wants the GOP to support such a move so the Democrats are not solely on the hook for it, threatened that if the GOP does not and the federal government defaults, “the American people will see exactly who is responsible for throwing our country into crisis.”

That elicited a stinging rebuke from Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who snapped, “We have a unified Democrat government that has decided to govern alone. They cannot put partisan ambitions ahead of basic duties. The party-line authors of this reckless taxing and spending spree will be the party-line owners of raising the debt limit.”

Schumer lectured, “Senate Democrats have said repeatedly that they are all for avoiding a government shutdown; they have said repeatedly that the debt ceiling must be raised. So I want to offer a novel suggestion: If Republicans want to avoid default, then they should vote yes. If Republicans want to keep the government open, they should vote yes. But incredibly, leader McConnell, spinning a tale or web of subterfuge, deception, or outright contradictions, has said that he is going to vote no and he urges Republicans to vote no. This is Alice in Wonderland logic. Republicans claim to oppose a default, but they’re saying they’re going to vote for one anyway. They say they oppose a government shutdown but they’ll vote for one anyway … If they vote no, the Republican Party will be solidifying itself as the party of default. … If Republicans votes favor a shutdown and default, the American people will see exactly who is responsible for throwing our country into crisis.”

“Republicans are shining a spotlight on the reckless taxing and spending spree the Washington Democrats are writing behind closed doors,” McConnell fired back. “The radical Left is pushing in all their chips; they want to use this terrible but temporary pandemic as a Trojan horse for permanent socialism. And President Biden, who ran as a ‘unifying moderate,’ is either powerless to stop them or does not wish to. An avalanche of crushing tax hikes that would hurt families and help China. A government power grab over more of Americans’ healthcare decisions, childcare choices, family finances and daily lives. Trillions upon trillions more of government spending when families are already facing inflation.”

“None of this of course will get a single Republican vote in either chamber,” he predicted. “Democrats have not even consulted us; they haven’t tried to earn our vote. From the start they planned to use a party-line fast-track policy to ram through the Senate this version of their vision of America. … This could not be simpler: If they want to tax, borrow and spend historic sums of money without our input they’ll have to raise the debt limit without our help.”

“I’ve been saying this very clearly since July and I think our Democratic colleagues are finally getting the message because now they’re fumbling for bogus excuses,” McConnell charged. “They remain confident they can spend trillions of dollars to remake the entire economy in a couple weeks, but supposedly they just cannot clear this much smaller procedural hurdle without Republican help. Really? Give me a break.”

“They have every procedural tool they need to promptly advance a separate, stand-alone piece of legislation addressing the debt limit without a single Republican vote,” he pointed out. “It is laughable to hear some Democrats claiming they simply don’t have enough time. … The Democratic chairman of the House Budget committee admitted last weekend that Democrats could tackle the debt limit alone; they just don’t want to.”

“Senate Democrats know what they need to do: Let me lay it out,” he asserted. “They will need to write a short resolution amending their previous budget resolution with new debt limit instructions. They’ll take that new budget committee, which will probably deadlock, so they’ll vote to discharge it, like they’ve done for other bills and nominations. Then a vote to proceed on the floor a limited voterama and a vote on final passage. And then, once the budget has been amended, House and Senate Democrats will use the same fast-track process on a short and simple bill to actually raise the debt limit.”

“I understand our Democratic colleagues may feel inconvenienced by this,” he stated. “I understand this may slightly delay their partisan bill. But that’s a complaint, not an excuse. We have a unified Democrat government that has decided to govern alone. They cannot put partisan ambitions ahead of basic duties. The party-line authors of this reckless taxing and spending spree will be the party-line owners of raising the debt limit.”

