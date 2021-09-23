https://www.dailywire.com/news/sean-connerys-james-bond-was-basically-a-rapist-new-007-director-says

Carey Fukunaga, who is directed the latest installment of the long-running spy serial, has claimed in a new interview that the 007 played by Sean Connery was “basically” a rapist.

“Is it Thunderball or Goldfinger where, like, basically Sean Connery’s character rapes a woman?” Fukunaga asked about sex scenes in the classic 1960s’ movies in an sit down with The Hollywood Reporter.

“She’s like ‘No, no, no,’ and he’s like, ‘Yes, yes, yes,’” Fukunaga said. “That wouldn’t fly today.”

Fukunaga, 44, appeared to be referring to 1965’s “Thunderball,” in which Connery’s Bond kisses a nurse who had repeatedly rejected his advances, said the Reporter. “You don’t mean … oh, no,” the nurse, played by Molly Peters says as Bond presses. “Oh, yes,” says the suave spy as he pushes her into a sauna and takes off her clothes.

“At Fukunaga’s suggestion, Phoebe Waller-Bridge was brought in to work on the draft he wrote with Neal Purvis and Robert Wade, who have worked on every Bond film since 1999’s The World Is Not Enough. The perception was that the Fleabag creator was used, post-reckoning, to make Bond more woke. But Fukunaga dismisses that idea,” said the tabloid.

“‘I think that’s the expectation, a female writing very strong female roles, but that’s something Barbara wanted already,” he insisted. “From my very first conversations with [Bond producer and gatekeeper Barbara] Broccoli, that was a very strong drive. You can’t change Bond overnight into a different person. But you can definitely change the world around him and the way he has to function in that world. It’s a story about a white man as a spy in this world, but you have to be willing to lean in and do the work to make the female characters more than just contrivances.”

Broccoli praised Fukunaga’s efforts. “I think people are coming around — with some kicking and screaming — to accepting that stuff is no longer acceptable. Thank goodness,” she said of older movies.

“Bond is a character who was written in 1952 and the first film [“Dr. No”] came out in 1962. He’s got a long history, and the history of the past is very different to the way he is being portrayed now,” she said.

Lashana Lynch, who plays 00 agent Nomi in “No Time to Die,” also thinks Fukunaga has succeeded.

“Cary had big discussions with Barbara and Daniel about how to give the female characters equity, how to keep them in charge of themselves, how to give them solo moments where the audience learns who they are,” she told the Reporter. “It was really important to empower the female characters as stand-alones. And I think that he kept that in mind throughout the whole shoot. I didn’t feel like Nomi, as a young Black woman, was constantly standing behind the white guy, which, for me, is job done. And that was a very conscious decision for Cary.”

