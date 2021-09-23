http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/tGUmeMGxWvg/Multiple-people-injured-mass-shooting-Kroger-store-Memphis.html

One person has been killed and 12 others were wounded in a mass shooting at a supermarket in the Memphis, Tennessee region on Thursday.

The shooter killed himself after the rampage, according to authorities. Several store employees hid in freezers and locked closets during the horror.

As of 4pm local time, four people were listed in critical condition at Regional One Hospital. Five were in non-critical condition.

The shooting took place at a Kroger in Collierville, a suburb just east of Memphis, according to Fox 13 TV.

SWAT team officers arrived on the scene and went aisle to aisle in search of the shooter, according to police.

The Collierville chief of police said the department received a report of an active shooter at 1:30pm. The first officers arrived on the scene four minutes later.

After the store was secure and the shooter confirmed dead, police searching the store parking lot were still investigating the shooter’s car as well as personal equipment that is believed to have belonged to him.

Brignetta Dickerson, a Kroger employee for 32 years, said she was at the cash register when she heard gunshots. She said she played dead in order to avoid being seen by the gunman.

‘He started popping that gun,’ she told WREG-TV.

‘It sounded a bit like a balloon popping. Tap, tap, tap, tap, tap — just like that.’

Dickerson also said she saw a male colleague get shot in the head. He was still able to talk, she said.

‘This right here is not going to stop me from working,’ she said.

‘I’m going to work on.’

‘This is the most horrific event to happen in Collierville history,’ Collierville Chief of Police Dale Lane said afterward.

‘This scene is horrific, I’ve been involved in this for 34 years and never seen anything like it.’

Several witnesses reported hearing at least a dozen gunshots.

A number of customers fled the store while employees too shelter in the freezer, according to reports.

SWAT team officers helped the employees run to safety. A Kroger employee who escaped to the roof was rescued by responding officers, according to police.

A Fox 13 TV reporter witnessed three victims on the ground, though their condition is not known.

Two medical helicopters were in the area to evacuate victims, according to witnesses.

The shooting was reported at the Kroger supermarket on Byhalia and Poplar Avenue in Collierville.

First responders have arrived at the scene. Several individuals have been rushed to the hospital, WMC-TV reported.

Glenda McDonald, a Kroger employee who works in the store’s floral department, said she was not injured but was shaken.

McDonald said she walked out of the back office to the floral counter when she heard a loud noise that sounded similar to a gunshot.

‘I just ran out the door,’ McDonald said. ‘I left my purse, my keys, everything.’

Schools in the region were placed on lockdown.

Parents of students at Collierville High School received a message indicating that there was a shooting off-campus.

A lockdown was announced but it has since been lifted.

Agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation as well as the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms were at the scene to help with the investigation.

The Memphis Police Department has also sent personnel to assist with the probe.

Manny Reis, 49, was driving down Poplar Avenue when he saw several police cars arrive.

‘Tons and tons of cop cars flying towards the back entrance of the Kroger on the street that runs behind it and they blocked it all off, and then they’re all opening up their trunks and grabbing shotguns,’ Reis told Memphis Commercial Appeal.

‘And then they all started swarming around.’

Reis said he witnessed four paramedics carrying away someone without a shirt.

‘There were some people out. There was somebody without a shirt on,’ Reis said.

‘So I don’t know if that person got injured, was shot I don’t know.

‘I know at one point I did see them basically, like four people go over to that person and pick that person up and carry them away from that area.’

Sarah McDowell, 26, said her mother works in the store’s meat department. She was at the scene and was unable to reach her mother.

‘I heard that there was an active shooter and my mom works here,’ McDowell said.

‘It’s been an hour and a half and I still don’t know where she is.’

She added: ‘My mom is really kind. Everybody that works with her loves her. She’s like a mom to everyone.’

Elsewhere, Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee tweeted that her office was in touch with local authorities and with agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the ATF.

She added that she was ‘closely monitoring the situation’ and offered prayers for the victims.