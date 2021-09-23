https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/slovenia-rises-up-no-gasoline-without-vaccination-card/

The Unvaccinated are limited to grocery shopping — No restaurants, bars or shopping

In a drive to increase immunization coverage, the government of Slovenia on Wednesday introduced new restrictions for those not vaccinated. Only 944,443 inhabitants, or 44.8 percent of the population, have been fully immunized by Sept. 15, which places the country among the EU states with the lowest vaccination rates.

From Sept. 15, only people who have been vaccinated, tested negative in the past few days or have recovered from COVID-19 in the past six months will be able to attend public events or visit public places like restaurants, bars, shopping centers, hairdressers or petrol stations. The few exceptions include children under the age of 12, visits to food shops or pharmacists and urgent visits to the doctor.

Massive demonstration in the capitol of Ljubljana — Fire at the end







Slovenia 🇸🇮 Anti Wax Passport Rally 💥 I’d love to see Vic Police Storm Troopers control this crowd….They’d be torn to shreds….Long Live Freedom 👊 pic.twitter.com/n3EI4IxoGj — 𝙍𝙄𝙎𝙀 𝙈𝙀𝙇𝘽𝙊𝙐𝙍𝙉𝙀 (@risemelbourne) September 22, 2021

