The woman who couldn’t even get more than 2% support from her own party, who was picked to be vice president because of her sex and color (Biden admitted as much), is now more popular than the guy who supposedly got 81 million votes.

Yeah.

POLL: Biden’s Approval Rating Has Gotten So Low That Kamala’s Is Now 6 Points Higher https://t.co/tOtEyh2l7D — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 23, 2021

From The Daily Caller:

President Joe Biden’s approval rating sunk to 43%, the lowest of his presidency and six percentage points below Vice President Kamala Harris, according to a poll from Gallup. Biden’s approval dropped six percentage points compared to August , falling from 49% to 43%, according to the results of a Gallup poll released Wednesday. Biden’s approval rating is roughly at the same level as former presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton at the earlier stages of their respective presidencies, according to Gallup. Harris’ approval rating sat at 49%. The poll was conducted from Sept. 1 to Sept. 17, following the completion of the Biden administration’s withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Honestly, we’ve seen Biden’s approval rating as low as 39% … so that would mean Kamala-mala-ding-dong is up 10 points over him?

Yikes.

Seriously.

But we thought she was his insurance policy?

Heh.

Ok, we giggled a little.

And then we remembered if Biden gets 25th Amendment’d we end up with Kamala and … we stopped giggling.

Good point.

Besides showing up at a football game and saying stupid crap about bodily autonomy to support abortion on the same day Biden forced vaccines she’s been out of sight.

This is probably why her numbers aren’t as bad as Joe’s.

Yet.

Still, that’s a serious ouch, Biden.

***

