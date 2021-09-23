https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/stunning-ama-teaching-doctors-manipulate-information-order-coerce-unvaccinated/

The American Medical Association (AMA) recently released its Winter 2021 “AMA COVID-19 Guide: Background/Messaging on Vaccines, Vaccine Clinical Trials & Combatting Vaccine Misinformation.”

The AMA guide is the latest attempt by the medical community elites to deceive the public and disguise the truth of the vaccines and the 14,925 reported deaths and over 1.5 million reports of adverse events following the COVID vaccination.

The number of deaths linked to the CDC-promoted vaccines this year has absolutely skyrocketed, according to the CDC’s own data.

The VAERS database contains information on unverified reports of adverse events (illnesses, health problems and/or symptoms) following immunization with US-licensed vaccines. The CDC government website links to VAERS platform.

To counter these reported deaths and negative “events” the AMA has released its 2021 propaganda guide for doctors.

When you have to massage the message release propaganda guidelines you know you are losing the argument.

STORY AT-A-GLANCE The Winter 2021 “AMA COVID-19 Guide: Background/Messaging on Vaccines, Vaccine Clinical Trials & Combatting Vaccine Misinformation,” issued by the American Medical Association raises serious questions about the AMA’s adherence to transparency, honesty, ethics and the moral standards to which it will hold its members

The guide lists nine “key messages” the AMA wants doctors to focus on when communicating about COVID-19. This includes stressing the importance of eliminating nonmedical vaccine exemptions, the importance of flu vaccines and COVID shots, and expressing confidence in vaccine development

In the guide, the AMA instructs doctors on how to disinform the public using psychological and linguistic tools. This includes explicit instructions on which words to swap for other more narrative-affirming choices

Word swaps include changing “hospitalization rates” to “deaths,” two terms that are not even remotely interchangeable

Swapping the term “Operation Warp Speed” for “standard process” is another rather egregious misdirection. The two are not interchangeable. In fact, they’re diametrically opposed to one another The Winter 2021 “AMA COVID-19 Guide: Background/Messaging on Vaccines, Vaccine Clinical Trials & Combatting Vaccine Misinformation,”1 issued by the American Medical Association (AMA) raises serious questions about the AMA’s adherence to transparency, honesty, ethics and the moral standards to which it will hold its members. The AMA was founded in 1847 and is the largest professional association and lobbying group of physicians and medical students in the U.S. According to the AMA itself, its mission is to promote the art and science of medicine and the betterment of public health. How then do they explain this “COVID-19 messaging guide,” which explicitly teaches doctors how to deceive their patients and the media when asked tough questions about COVID-19, treatment options and COVID shots? AMA Teaches Doctors How to Deceive “It is critical that physicians and patients have confidence in the safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines as they become available for public use,” the “AMA COVID-19 Guide” states, adding:2 “To overcome vaccine hesitancy and ensure widespread vaccine acceptance among all demographic groups, physicians and the broader public health community must continue working to build trust in vaccine safety and efficacy, especially in marginalized and minoritized communities with historically well-founded mistrust in medical institutions.” Indeed, the entire guide is aimed at teaching doctors how to foster confidence in the medical profession in general, as it pertains to treatment of COVID-19, but in particular as it pertains to the experimental COVID shots. The guide provides “suggested narratives” for various engagements, such as when communicating on social media, as sell as “talking points to guide external communications,” such as when being interviewed. It lists nine specific “key messages” that they want doctors to focus on when communicating about COVID-19. These key messages can be summarized as follows: Express confidence in vaccine development

Stress the importance of vaccines

Highlight the need to combat the spread of vaccine misinformation

Adhere to updated ethical guidance for physicians and medical personnel, which says they have a moral obligation to get vaccinated themselves

Give general vaccine recommendations, such as the recommendation for everyone over the age of 6 months, including pregnant women, to get an annual flu shot

Stress the importance of eliminating nonmedical vaccine exemptions

Highlight the increased availability of flu vaccines, and the importance of getting a flu shot even if you’ve gotten a COVID injection

Highlight the importance of including minorities, both in vaccine trials and as trusted messengers who can “promote social pressure” to get minorities vaccinated and dispel historical distrust in medical institutions

Denounce scientific analyses “predicated on personal opinions, anecdote and political ideologies”

Read the rest here.

