http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/sL1TT9u_ZNE/taliban-afghanistan-executions-punishments-ae174220-c2ec-41e4-8b40-6e3f06cec9ad.html

Strict punishments such as hand amputations and executions will return in Afghanistan, one of the Taliban’s founders said in an interview with the Associated Press.

Why it matters: Despite attempting to project a new image, the Taliban remain committed to a hard-line, conservative ideology, including harsh ruling tactics.

Details: Mullah Nooruddin Turabi, who was the justice minister and oversaw religious policing during the Taliban’s previous rule, said that while judges will adjudicate cases, the Quran will be the foundation of laws in Afghanistan, per AP.

Turabi added that the government is studying whether carry out punishments publicly and will “develop a policy” going forward.

What he’s saying: “Everyone criticized us for the punishments in the stadium, but we have never said anything about their laws and their punishments,” Turabi told the AP, referring to public executions conducted by the Taliban in the 1990s.

“No one will tell us what our laws should be. We will follow Islam and we will make our laws on the Quran,” Turabi said.

“Cutting off of hands is very necessary for security,” Turabi added.

Context: The Taliban announced earlier this month that their government would be an all-male cabinet dominated by “old-guard Taliban officials,” signaling a return to harsh rule.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

