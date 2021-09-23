https://www.dailywire.com/news/ted-cruz-mocks-aoc-in-epic-senate-floor-speech-on-democrats-ignoring-border-crisis

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) mocked Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) during a Senate floor speech on Wednesday over the congresswoman’s past antics at the U.S.-Mexico border when President Donald Trump was in office compared to her actions now.

“I’ll tell you: I’ve been to the border. I’ve been to the Biden cages,” Cruz said. “For four years, Democrats went on and on and on, the corrupt corporate media went on and on and on about kids in cages. You couldn’t turn on the evening news without ‘hearing kids in cages.’ What they didn’t tell you is Barack Obama built those cages. And today under Joe Biden, the cages are bigger and they’re more full than they were before.”

“Mr. President, every Democrat who stood up and lamented kids in cages, in the House of Representatives, Representative Ocasio-Cortez, has a famous photo of her grasping her head by the kids in cages,” Cruz said as he imitated the photo. “Well, I’m going to give a simple challenge for Representative Ocasio-Cortez and for every Democrat in this body. Go see the Biden cages with your own eyes.”

“Why does Joe Biden refuse to go to the Rio Grande Valley? Because if he goes, the TV cameras will come with him,” Cruz later added. “Why does Kamala Harris, who’s supposed to be the border czar, she’s supposed to be in charge of this, why won’t she go to the Rio Grande Valley? Because if she went, the TV cameras would come and would show the Biden cages. And the Democrats are counting on the corrupt corporate media to suddenly say nothing to see here. 15,000 Haitians under a bridge in Del Rio. Nothing to see here. Anyone want to know what Joe Biden’s favorite ice cream flavor is? That’s the news!”

