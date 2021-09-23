https://hotair.com/john-s-2/2021/09/23/ted-cruz-why-wont-aoc-go-see-the-biden-administrations-kids-in-cages-n417899

As the border crisis has finally managed to get the attention of the media, albeit mostly because of misleading claims about border patrol agents using whips on migrants, the Biden administration is suddenly finding itself with sinking poll numbers and without many allies. So now is an opportune time to once again point out the hypocrisy of the Democrats who made “kids in cages” a rallying cry during the previous administration but who have been very quiet since January 20 of this year. Yesterday, Senator Ted Cruz made a point of highlighting that hypocrisy.

“Mr. President, every Democrat who stood up and lamented kids in cages, in the House of Representatives, Representative Ocasio-Cortez, has a famous photo of her grasping her head by the kids in cages,” Cruz said as he imitated the photo. “Well, I’m going to give a simple challenge for Representative Ocasio-Cortez and for every Democrat in this body. Go see the Biden cages with your own eyes.”

No one can forget the photo. Just look at that anguish:

I’m curious @AOC. How come you no longer tweet about people and kids in cages after July 13, 2019? People and kids are still in cages under @JoeBiden and they are still being deported. Why do you no longer mention that? 🤔

👉🏾https://t.co/KP93q5h7i8 pic.twitter.com/VgUzCvlIyL — No More Donations (@NoMoreDon8) February 4, 2021

At the time, AOC said she would never forget this. Someone needed to save those kids and someone needed to be held accountable.

I’ll never forget this, because it was the moment I saw with my own eyes that the America I love was becoming a nation that steals refugee children from their parents,& caged them. More kids died after this. To date, no one has been held accountable. We need to save these kids. https://t.co/HhdMqc5zML — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 25, 2019

She would later go on to call these facilities “concentration camps.”

This administration has established concentration camps on the southern border of the United States for immigrants, where they are being brutalized with dehumanizing conditions and dying. This is not hyperbole. It is the conclusion of expert analysis ⬇️https://t.co/2dWHxb7UuL — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 18, 2019

Jump forward two years and the situation is, beyond any doubt, worse than it was in 2019. The number of migrants streaming across the border is greater. The number of kids in “cages” has been higher this year than in 2019. There have been stories about the terrible conditions of some of the DHS facilities (like Fort Bliss) where the kids wind up. We’ve seen a new type of family separation with smugglers literally dropping toddlers over the wall and leaving them. And in the midst of all of it, AOC has been pretty damn quiet. Forget going back to the border, she can’t even manage an outraged tweet about this?

BREAKING: Our @FoxNews drone is back over the international bridge in Del Rio, where it appears the mass of migrants has expanded once again.

Stunning visuals. More than 11,000 under the bridge as of yesterday w/ more streaming in. Expect that number to be bigger today. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/phnep2MWz8 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 18, 2021

Not a peep, but she did manage some criticism of the border patrol this week for not allowing illegal migrants to run away from them into the US. Note that it’s legal to cross the border and claim asylum. It’s not legal to cross the border and run away from the border patrol.

It doesn’t matter if a Democrat or Republican is President, our immigration system is designed for cruelty towards and dehumanization of immigrants. Immigration should not be a crime, and its criminalization is a relatively recent invention. This is a stain on our country. https://t.co/PZKYN4WLyj — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 20, 2021

She also retweeted this tweet suggesting the media is “sensationalizing” the surge. Um, what the hell was AOC doing crying by that fence back in 2019? What was she doing when she claimed these were “concentration camps” in 2019? Wasn’t that sensationalizing?

US news media is utterly predictable (yet again) when covering migration. Here we go again: sensationalized coverage of the “surge” without ANY real context of why Haitians are desperately fleeing their island nation. The reasons are deeply rooted in history for years. Wake up. — Julio Ricardo Varela (@julito77) September 20, 2021

The real question is why she was happy to play it up then but not now. Of course we all know the answer.

When Trump was President, @aoc referred to migrant housing facilities as “concentration camps” and said the words “never again” mean something. Now that Biden is president, she’s referring to them as “influx facilities.” June 2019: pic.twitter.com/Zjqv8A7ge0 — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) February 24, 2021

AOC was actually asked about her obvious hypocrisy during one of her social media chats earlier this year. Her response was a complete dodge. Left-wing YouTuber Jimmy Dore actually mocked her reaction and pointed out that it made no sense at all and was completely non-responsive to the (fair) question. (To be clear, I think Dore’s take on Venezuela, which he brings up midway in this clip, is nutty as a fruitcake. The idea that socialist dictator Nicolas Maduro is a legitimate leader after jailing his major opponents, delaying elections, rewriting the constitution, handing control of opposition parties to loyalists, etc. is contrary to all sense. Still, he’s absolutely right about AOC being a huge hypocrite.)

Ted Cruz went on to call out Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and the compliant media for playing a game by avoiding the border crisis after spending years talking about it under Trump:

“Why does Joe Biden refuse to go to the Rio Grande Valley? Because if he goes, the TV cameras will come with him,” Cruz added later in his speech. “Why does Kamala Harris, who’s supposed to be the border czar, she’s supposed to be in charge of this, why won’t she go to the Rio Grande Valley? Because if she went, the TV cameras would come and would show the Biden cages. And the Democrats are counting on the corrupt corporate media to suddenly say nothing to see here. 15,000 Haitians under a bridge in Del Rio. Nothing to see here. Anyone want to know what Joe Biden’s favorite ice cream flavor is? That’s the news!”

When you’re right, you’re right. When is Joe Biden going to go see the mess he has created at the border? Here’s his full speech.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

