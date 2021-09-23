https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/573763-texas-announces-election-audit-in-four-biggest-counties-after-trump

The Texas secretary of state’s office announced Thursday it would carry out an election audit in four of the state’s largest counties.

The announcement came just hours after former President TrumpDonald TrumpUkraine’s president compares UN to ‘a retired superhero’ Collins to endorse LePage in Maine governor comeback bid Heller won’t say if Biden won election MORE, who carried Texas, demanded Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Greg AbbottThe Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Alibaba – Biden jumps into frenzied Dem spending talks Newsom signs privacy laws for abortion providers and patients Matthew McConaughey on potential political run: ‘I’m measuring it’ MORE (R) back a bill to launch an election audit in the Lone Star State.

“Despite my big win in Texas, I hear Texans want an election audit! You know your fellow Texans have big questions about the November 2020 Election,” Trump said.

“Let’s get to the bottom of the 2020 Presidential Election Scam!”

The secretary of state’s office said “a full and comprehensive forensic audit” is underway in Dallas, Harris, Tarrant, and Collin counties. President Biden Joe BidenUkraine’s president compares UN to ‘a retired superhero’ Biden touts ‘progress’ during ‘candid’ meetings on .5T plan Biden to tap law professor who wants to ‘end banking as we know it’ as OCC chief: reports MORE won in Dallas, Harris and Tarrant counties, while Trump carried Collin County.

Democrats immediately decried the announcement.

“Let me be the first to congratulate the disgraced former president, Donald Trump, on his apparently becoming the new governor of Texas,” state House Democratic Caucus chairman Chris Turner (D) said on Twitter.

“Pitiful yet predictable that (Abbott) has capitulated to Trump yet again.”

Let me be the first to congratulate the disgraced former president, Donald Trump, on his apparently becoming the new governor of Texas. Pitiful yet predictable that @GregAbbott_TX has capitulated to Trump yet again. #txlege https://t.co/12PQeJGWtI — Chris Turner (@ChrisGTurner) September 24, 2021

Republicans have launched or are attempting to launch probes into the 2020 presidential election in a number of states as Trump continues to claim without evidence that widespread voter fraud cost him the election.

The Texas secretary of state’s office did not provide any further details about what its audit would entail.

