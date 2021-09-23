https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/09/23/thats-antisemitism-and-i-reject-that-dem-rep-ted-deutch-unleashes-hell-after-rashida-tlaib-rails-against-israeli-apartheid-and-war-crimes-video/

Democratic socialist Rep. Rashida Tlaib has made it very clear that she’s not in favor of funding for the Iron Dome.

She reiterated that on the House floor today:

And that got Democratic Rep. Ted Deutch to thinking:

And condemn it, he did:

In no uncertain terms:

A-freakin’-men.

Good. It needs to be. Rashida Tlaib and the Squad need to be named and shamed as the antisemitic bigots they are.

Looks like Rashida Tlaib lost this round:

She deserves to lose every single round. But will she?

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...