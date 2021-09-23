https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/09/23/the-worst-part-of-the-mask-covid-theater-with-de-blasio-hochul-harry-meghan-today-is-how-journos-will-just-go-along-with-it/

Here we go again. . .

Mayor Bill de Blasio, Gov. Kathy Hochul, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle all participated in today’s edition of Covid theater where masks are only needed some of the time indoors “because reasons”:

Here’s video of them maskless while visiting One World Trade Center this morning:

But then the masks come on so they can show everyone how worried they are about the pandemic:

This is happening every single day at all levels of government:

“It’s just Calvinball with masks and vaccines and journalists just all go along with it”:

***

