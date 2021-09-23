https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/09/23/the-worst-part-of-the-mask-covid-theater-with-de-blasio-hochul-harry-meghan-today-is-how-journos-will-just-go-along-with-it/

Here we go again. . .

Mayor Bill de Blasio, Gov. Kathy Hochul, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle all participated in today’s edition of Covid theater where masks are only needed some of the time indoors “because reasons”:

Here’s the mayor of NYC posing with Prince Harry this morning. Not wearing masks, then putting masks on. None of these theatrics make sense for reasons of masking or vaccination. But people go along with it because reasons. pic.twitter.com/qYXx06OTCF — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 23, 2021

Here’s video of them maskless while visiting One World Trade Center this morning:

“It’s wonderful to be back.” — Meghan Markle alongside Prince Harry in NYC during the couple’s first joint public outing since the birth of daughter, Lilibet, in June. They join Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Bill de Blasio at One World Trade Center. pic.twitter.com/WQBaAhb7vL — The Recount (@therecount) September 23, 2021

But then the masks come on so they can show everyone how worried they are about the pandemic:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, De Blasio, and Governor Hochul meet and talk without masks, then put them on for the cameras pic.twitter.com/RDHjOo6Ry8 — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) September 23, 2021

This is happening every single day at all levels of government:

when you’re seated apart the virus is incredibly dangerous, even when you’re both vaccinated, so you MUST WEAR A MASK but when you’re standing close together, you’re completely safe! that’s just SCIENCE, folks pic.twitter.com/LAguBFnoR3 — steve hilton (@SteveHiltonx) September 22, 2021

“It’s just Calvinball with masks and vaccines and journalists just all go along with it”:

There is logic or medical reasoning to any of this anymore. The admin won’t answer questions on it and they won’t give CDC press conferences. It’s just Calvinball with masks and vaccines and journalists just all go along with it. https://t.co/eSpdsRIt8F — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 23, 2021

