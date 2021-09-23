https://noqreport.com/2021/09/23/thirteen-shot-one-dead-in-mass-shooting-at-tennessee-supermarket/

At least one person is dead, and 13 others are injured following a mass shooting Thursday at Kroger outside of Memphis, Tennessee.

According to the local news station WREG , officers responded to reports of a shooting at about 1:30 p.m. local time.

The alleged shooter is dead from what authorities think is a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

At least 12 people were taken to local hospitals, while one person was able to walk into a local emergency room to seek care.

The extent of the injuries is not yet clear, and police are not yet aware of a motive for the shooting.

This is a developing story …